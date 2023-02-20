He began his career in the newsroom of Telecinco and now he is facing his greatest professional challenge in the network. Laura Madrueño (Madrid, 36 years old) leaves the weather information for a moment to host the new edition of ‘Survivientes’ from Honduras, the Mediaset ‘reality show’ that will arrive soon and whose finery in Madrid presents Jorge Javier Vázquez on the set.

The communicator is in charge of counting the time after the Pedro Piqueras newscast and collaborates on ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ and ‘Sálvame’. Passionate about the marine world and sports, she is co-founder of the production company We Are Water Films, which makes underwater documentaries.

-How do you propose to present ‘Survivors’?

The call shocked me. I have grown professionally at Telecinco. I have been in this chain since I was 21 years old. I started writing until I went on to present weather information. ‘Survivors’ are big words. It is a real challenge and a privilege to be given this opportunity.

Was it hard for you to accept?

-It was a difficult decision, but I couldn’t say no because of my love for nature and the sea. I have been diving since I can remember. I make underwater documentaries and being in a marine reserve is a dream come true. It is the most spectacular program on television.

Do you know why they decided to bet on you?

-They told me that they liked my adventurous part and the relationship that I have had with the sea in the last ten years through documentaries. People have also taken a liking to me for ‘El tiempo’, which interests the bulk of the population. With the storm, Filomena was seen for ‘Sálvame’ and with Jorge Javier Vázquez I couldn’t laugh anymore. And that’s what they want it to be; be myself and laugh on TV, where more laughs are needed. This is a good opportunity to have fun and entertain.

-Have you packed your suitcase yet?

-It hasn’t given me much time, but I do have it in mind: my wetsuit and diving equipment, of course, come with me. I will also try to bring things that remind me of home, which has been another recommendation from my colleagues: photos or even my cup of tea, things that are important to me. I will be away from home for a long time.

-Did you ask your predecessor, Lara Álvarez, for advice?

He told me to enjoy. All her advice was positive. She assured me that it will be the best experience of my life on TV and on a personal level. It is a contest in which you are away from home for three months working with almost 200 people.

-What did Jorge Javier Vázquez tell you?

-He was very affectionate with me. He wrote me a message to give me his support and love. He made me very excited and I thank him, because at that time I was nervous. The support of colleagues in those hectic weeks was very important.

-Surely some joke falls live with Jorge from the set.

-You do not have to be afraid. We are colleagues and we know how Jorge is. Millions of things will come to mind. Let’s see where he comes out with me in Honduras.

The adaptation, “the most difficult”



-What will be your biggest challenge in this adventure?

-Maybe adaptation. We now come from the harshest winter, we are going to work in Honduras in the warmest and most humid months. It will be difficult for the survivors and for the rest of the team, who will be in the sun for many hours. Gala days are very long days. I guess I’ll have a little trouble adjusting. I’m used to working like this with my documentaries.

-Do the comparisons with Lara scare you?

-No. I haven’t thought about it much either. We are very different. Comparisons are inevitable. This is television and each presenter is a world. People will give their opinion, but I think that each one has her own style. I am happy and you will see a very different image of me.

-How will you manage conflicts between contestants?

-I’m waiting. It is also new to me. It is a great challenge due to the fact of presenting outdoors and for facing arguments between contestants. I’ll try to stay a little out of the way. They are the ones who must solve them. I will be the referee. If they break down emotionally, I’ll have to play psychologist. We are human and there are very difficult times.

Will you jump out of the helicopter?

I can’t say (laughs). I can say that it will be a very new and different edition start. There will be many new twists on the show.

How will you deal with the increase in media exposure?

-You are never prepared for that. Nor do I get new. I’ve been doing screen for nine years and I have a certain background. I would love to keep my personal plots. I consider myself a normal person and I would like them to respect my privacy with my parents and my husband so that I can continue enjoying life as I do now, even though I may have a little more pressure from the media.