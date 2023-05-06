In March 2002 I met Guadalupe Fernández Gascón, the eldest daughter of Roberto Fernández Balbuena and Elvira Gascón, also a painter, both of whom had been in exile in Mexico since the end of the Civil War. The Freijo gallery, in Madrid, exhibited for the first time a selection of Balbuena’s extraordinary photographs. We talked about the photos, but also about her mother, who was born — “by chance,” she said in an interview — in Almenar, a small town in Soria, and for whom I felt a curiosity as a countryman. Elvira Gascón is still unknown in Spain today. In 2002, an exhibition of drawings and illustrations was held in Soria, the art to which she most devoted herself in Mexico along with murals for public buildings. Researcher Juan Antonio Gómez Barrera has recently devoted two detailed articles to it.

Guadalupe’s younger sister, Elvira, has now published this book that she had been working on for years. If we split it in two, as indeed it appears to be from the image block, we check how different the two halves are. The first is entirely dedicated to the outstanding participation of Fernández Balbuena in the work of protection and custody of the artistic heritage —mainly the great paintings of the Prado Museum— during the terrible vicissitudes of the war. Coinciding with the rise of the communists to the government in 1936, Balbuena, an architect turned painter by his own vocation, held the highest responsibilities in the Delegate Board of Madrid. With the Ferrant brothers and under the often suspicious orders of Minister Wenceslao Roces and General Director Josep Renau, Balbuena dedicated unlimited efforts, in extreme situations, to that commendable task. But the events are well known from numerous studies (among them, those by Isabel Argerich and Judith Ara, or Arturo Colorado) which, however, do not seem to have modified the previous, extraordinarily naive and schematic idea that the daughter has of them. of the exiles and that very surely remained fixed in her along with the emotion and the revival of family stories: a conflagration between angels and demons.

The second part is much more interesting, because of what it tells and what it doesn’t quite tell about a biography that doesn’t end in that valiant mission. Balbuena had been a hesitant painter between diverse influences. The painting of the Salons (including the regionalist one), Vázquez Díaz, Solana, left conflicting marks on him. Later he participated in the projects of the Society of Iberian Artists, already diverse and not always innovative. His time at the Academy of Rome between 1915 and 1918 seems to have inspired the most valuable of his pre-war art. Between arches that inevitably remind us of Carrà or De Chirico, in these paintings there are many nudes, as robust as those of Campigli or Casorati, sometimes arranged in diagonal compositions, very frequent in the Mediterranean neoclassicism of the time.

The second part of the book has a drama that contrasts with the inanity of the other half, a well-known story.

Back in Mexico, Balbuena was a very different artist. The transparent still lifes with sharp lines à la Dalí or a la Morandi disappeared to give way to a gloomy vein, perhaps in the memory of the Solana of his youth. In that line he made several portraits of his friend the writer Juan José Arreola. When the exhibition for the centenary of his birth was held in Mexico in 1991, Arreola remembered Balbuena in a long conversation with Elvira Fernández Gascón that is included in the book. The irrelevant bank employee who was then Arreola was the one who guided Roberto and Elvira to find housing, first on Avenida de Juárez and then, now very close friends, two blocks from their own house, in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood, where Juan also lived. Rulfo. They had been married by proxy while Balbuena was in Europe and later in the great cathedral of Mexico City, blessed by the archbishop. Elvira’s book reveals the remorse at the memory of her mother, domestic control, her imbalances, the subjugated painter to whom the youngest daughter now wants to pay homage in which her own memory finds justification. That is why this part has a drama that contrasts with the inanity of the other half.

The most interesting episode for me in Balbuena’s Mexican life refers precisely to those photographs exhibited for the first time in Madrid in the Freijo gallery and hidden until then in that difficult intimacy of family life. In them echoes of the painter that he could have become in the twenties, influenced by the new objectivity, the cacti, the polished shape of the eggs, the technical devices on immaculate tables. Rulfo’s excellence as a photographer is well known. Balbuena’s with him, on the photographic excursions they shared (for the same time, moreover, that he was writing Pedro Paramo), it is somewhat less. Rulfo was much younger, read his unpublished book and listened attentively to the observations of the painter, whom he portrayed sitting on the ground looking at the volcanoes. He also portrayed his daughter Elvira, turned into an Alice in Wonderland. With her Hasselblad camera, Balbuena captured the twisted, pre-Flood superreality of the maguey forests, the colossal branches between which a curtain of sun descends.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.