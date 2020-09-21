First it was Celler de Can Roca’s turn and now to DiverXO. The restaurant of the Spanish chef Dabiz Muñoz will have to temporarily close its doors after having detected several positives for coronavirus after performing an internal check on your employees.

“We regret to announce that DiverXO will be temporarily closed to preserve the health of the team and our clients. Despite having been very strict in compliance with standards and protocols, we have detected some cases in the routine controls that we have been developing internally “, reads the statement of the establishment published in Instagram.

“For us, the most important thing at this time is to ensure the safety of all those around us “adds the statement. They also inform that they will continue to serve customers in StreetXO (“street” version of DiverXO) and GoXO (of food at home).

Suffered a fire

DiverXO already made the news last August 22 when there was a fire in its facilities and had to close. A failure in the restaurant’s extraction system could be the source of the problem and up to three emergency units from Madrid traveled to the scene to put out the fire.

Follow in the footsteps of Celler de Can Roca

One of the best restaurants in the world, Celler de Can Roca (Girona), announced last Saturday the temporary suspension of its activity for the same reason as DiverXO: “Positive cases do not allow us to have the peace of mind of continuing to offer our work in the right conditions. The family is fine, all the equipment is fine and the positives are asymptomatic or mild “, they explained through Twitter.