A Russian gas installation in the Yamal peninsula, May 21, 2019 (ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP)

Polish anti-monopoly office has imposed record fine on Russian company Gazprom. The gas giant is ordered to pay 6.45 billion euros. At the heart of the dispute, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, construction of which is more than 90% complete. he would link Russia directly to Germany, without going through the Poland.

Poland, fiercely opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Poland’s calls to EU leaders to oppose this pipeline project are frequent. Just last week in Brussels, the Polish Prime Minister denounced a project “Politics” led by Russia. According to Warsaw, this Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline threatens Europe’s energy security. Moscow could thus, worries Poland, use this increased dependence on Russian gas to put political pressure on the States.

60% of Polish gas needs are currently covered by Russia. With this Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that will link Russia directly to Germany, without going through Ukraine or Poland, prices could increase for Polish consumers and Poland’s room for maneuver against the powerful company Gazprom shrink even further. The gendarme of the competition, who imposed the fine, underlined it yesterday. But the situation is set to change: Warsaw has already warned that its contract with Gazprom will not be renewed in 2022, when it expires. Poland is counting in particular on Norway, thanks to a new gas pipeline scheduled for in two years.

In Russia, Gazprom does not intend to let Poland do it

The Russian group has announced that it will appeal against the Polish decision. He invokes the violation of the principles of legality and proportionality. He further believes that the unprecedented amount of this fine – 10% of the group’s income – shows that Poland is opposed by all means to the construction of the Gas Pipeline..

The project is strategic for the Russians: It involves doubling the capacities of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, operational since 2012. The idea is to transport Russian gas directly to Europe by passing under the Baltic Sea, without passing through a country third party like Ukraine. We remember the gas wars of the late 2000s, when Kiev took Russian gas destined for the European Union for its own consumption in the midst of harsh winters, causing cuts in supplies to Europe at the worst. moments. Moscow is thus seeking to secure supplies to the European market to prevent EU members from resorting to American shale gas, as is already the case in Poland, even if they are more expensive.



In Germany, this very political issue is starting to be explosive

There are still 160 km of gas pipeline to be built on the German side, out of a total of 2,360 km. But work has been frozen since Washington threatened the Swiss company responsible for the break-up of underwater conduits with sanctions. A priori nothing will be unlocked before the American elections. Donald Trump has made the fight against the project one of his priorities. The Germans are convinced that Trump is fighting Nord Stream 2 to better flood Europe with American shale gas.

Three Republican senators even threatened in August the small town of Sassnitz – a port which serves as a stern base for boats engaged in the construction of the gas pipeline – with sanctions. The threat is aimed directly at the Chancellor, since Sassnitz is in her constituency. Germany is in fact caught between the United States, Poland and Russia and does not really know how to deal with the case, especially since the poisoning of Alexey Navalny. Some of the German conservative elected officials are now talking about the possibility of stopping the project.

