Dubai (Reuters) – closed – Major stock markets in the Gulf In contrast, today, Sunday, with the Dubai index negatively affected by the performance of the real estate sector, while Egypt cut a series of losses that extended for three sessions, to close up 0.7%.

The Saudi benchmark lost 0.1 percent to 10,685 points, after gains over eight consecutive sessions, with shares of Saudi Telecom and Riyad Bank down 1.3 percent.

The Abu Dhabi market index rose 0.3 percent to 6,623 points, with Etisalat adding 0.7 percent and Aldar Properties jumping 1.9 percent. On Thursday, data showed that the UAE’s non-oil private sector grew for the sixth consecutive month in May.

The Dubai market index fell 0.1 percent to 2,821 points, due to a decline in Damac Properties, 8.6 percent, and Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest bank, 1.1 percent. But blue-chip Emaar Properties added 0.3 percent after announcing a 250 percent jump in Dubai real estate sales in the first five months of 2021.

The Bahrain market index rose 0.2 percent to 1542 points, the Muscat market index rose 0.8 percent to 3,966 points, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange index rose 0.1 percent to 6,809 points.

The Qatari index lost 0.1 percent to 10,739 points, with shares of Industries Qatar down 0.8 percent and Qatar Islamic Bank 0.6 percent.

Outside the Gulf, the leading Egyptian index closed up 0.7% to 10,122 points, after losses for three sessions, as El Sewedy Electric rose 4.3% and EFG Hermes 2.7%.