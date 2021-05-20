“The baby was inert and very cold. The first thing I did when I picked him up was to swim towards the beach,” says Juan Francisco (he prefers to omit his last name), the diver who was photographed saving a baby from the waters in Ceuta, an image of the migratory crisis that went around the world.

In an interview with the newspaper The vanguard, the member of the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Spanish Civil Guard gave details of how the episode was that was captured by a colleague of his and spread by the Civil Guard on his Twitter account, making him an unexpected protagonist of the crisis that has plagued Spain since the beginning of the week.

Juan Francisco does not know exactly when he saw the mother with the baby, since he had been rescuing people for some time when everything happened. Discovered it by chance between a sea full of heads that were fighting against the water.

It was a woman who barely managed to stay afloat on a toy float and that he was carrying what looked like a bundle, a backpack, tied to his back. Swimming towards her he discovered that it was a baby that barely kept its head above the water. He reached over, untied her and grabbed her tight

“As soon as I noticed it was a baby, I went straight to where it was,” he says about how it all started. As they could see, it was tied to the back of the mother, who had fixed it with some articles of clothing.

After noting that it was very cold, Juan Francisco lifted it in the air with both arms and flapped its wings in the direction of the beach, with the idea of ​​getting you assistance as soon as possible. “When I arrived, a person immediately came out to meet me,” he added.

As she found out later, both the baby and the mother are recovering and they are out of danger.

He immediately returned to the water. It was difficult to distinguish the people and his companion would yell: “Bambino, Bambino.” Suddenly, guided by instinct, the other Geas Civil Guard picked up a few floating garments and discovered the body of a young man who was barely breathing. They pulled it out quickly and knew it would survive.

But they did not have time to congratulate themselves. At the breakwater, people kept jumping into the sea and “they were getting smaller and smaller.” According to his account, they stayed until 9 in the morning, after which they stopped to eat something and sleep. He only had 4 hours of sleep before he returned to the water.

The diver did not take dimension of what had happened, nor of the repercussion it had generated, until he was able to reunite with his wife and their two young children on Tuesday afternoon. “They were the ones who told me what had happened”, acknowledged

Born in Jérez 41 years ago, Juan Francisco spent a few years in the rescue team of the Spanish Navy, and has been working for more than seven in the Geas de la Guardia Civil, the Special Group for Underwater Activities. He admits that it is not the first time that he has had to save babies from the water and that, as far as he knows, “they have all survived.”

Source: La Vanguardia