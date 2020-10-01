Polish diver Tomasz Stachura, who is investigating a German ship that sank in the Baltic Sea, spoke about the findings on board. He noted that, in particular, the Amber Room may be there. His words are broadcast by the Zvezda TV channel.

Stachura noted that the ship “Karlsruhe” in 1945 sailed from Konigsberg (present-day Kaliningrad) to Germany and sank along the way, near the Polish town of Ustka. “If Germany wanted to send the Amber Room across the Baltic Sea, then the Karlsruhe steamer was their last option,” the diver stressed.

According to the publication “360”, the ship was found almost intact. On board were found porcelain, military vehicles, boxes with so far unknown contents and a document, which stated that the ship was carrying a thousand people and 3.6 tons of “all kinds of materials.”

In 2019, it was reported that the Amber Room could be located in the Polish city of Mamerki, where a complex of German bunkers from the Second World War is located. There they found an entrance to a tunnel that had not been used since the retreat of the Wehrmacht army.