What would happen if one day you woke up and the man you called father all your life is not. That happened to 94 people in the state of Indiana, United States, who without thinking discovered not only that they were related, but also a dark medical story that had as its protagonist Donald Clin.

Betting more and more on true crime documentaries, Netflix premiered “Our father” a few days ago, a tape that shows a group of men and women who talk about the subject that brought them into the world, the doctor who inseminated their mothers with his own sperm without their consent.

“Our Father” is based on the heartbreaking true story of how a renowned fertility specialist, during the 1970s and 1980s, gained the trust of his patients to undergo an in vitro procedure. Instead of using his husband’s sample, he finally used his own.

The documentary shows the investigation carried out by the so-called ‘children of Cline’ in search of their half-siblings. Also, they try to prosecute the doctor; however, in said state there is no law for this type of crime.

The man who kept a secret and the woman who discovered dozens of brothers

In “Our father” we talk about the life of Donald Cline, a man respected by his community, by his colleagues. Likewise, he was an ardent participant in the church. The plot tells how in the 70’s he became famous for his fertility treatments.

Actor Keith Boyle played Dr. Cline in the documentary. Photo: Netflix

This whole picture would change when Jacoba Ballard found out that her mother had gone to a clinic to get pregnant. After taking a DNA test in 2015, discovered that seven people were related to her through the 23andMe website, something impossible according to medical standards. On ancestry.com he tracked down more siblings. Here everyone determined that Cline was behind her case.

Jacoba Ballard in “Our Father”. Photo: Netflix

After reaching out to their new family members and digging into the mystery of their relationship, Ballard and his siblings saw the 23andMe database grow. “Every time I saw a new connection pop up on the web, I plucked up the courage and called them. I knew that I was going to ruin their lives, but there was a danger that one way or another they would relate, “Jacoba shared.

A plan? The theory behind the ‘sons of Cline’

“Our father” the new impact documentary on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

One of Cline’s sons argues in “Our Father” that the doctor was perhaps trying to raise an Aryan clan in which his white sons would occupy good positions in the country.

“When we met him, he looked us over from head to toe. She asked us what we did, what we studied and what we did for a living. As we told her, her mood changed according to what he heard. We were formed to be a perfect clan. It’s horrible to think that the person who gave you life is a racist and used your mother as a vase of evidence,” shared Jacoba Ballard.

An act without punishment: what happened to Donald Cline?

After letters and messages, Jacoba contacted the journalist Angela Gannon, who launched an investigation and asked to speak with the Indiana prosecutor to treat the case as sexual abuse. The charge was dismissed.

Donald Cline and his story in “Our Father”. Photo: Netflix

With a surprising story and after knowing the tranquility with which Donald Cline accepted before his biological children that he did use his sample to impregnate their mothers, the doctor did not go to jail and was only fined $500 for “obstruction of justice”. This, for lying when asked if he had used his semen in the inseminations.

The shocking case of the ‘Sons of Cline’ not only exposed a doctor’s best kept secret, but also the lack of law enforcement to prosecute him.

In one hour and thirty minutes, the story of impunity makes it clear to us why the doctor is free and without much remorse.

Although it is hard to believe, beyond regret, Cline threatened “those he does not consider his children” with taking them to court for bothering him and affecting his 57-year marriage.

The now half brothers are still looking for more of their relatives. At the end of the documentary, it is reported that there are already 94.

“Our Father” is available on Netflix.

