Beyond its hilarious and seductive fictional plots, Netflix it also explores the disturbing side of true stories. Among them, one of his most recent proposals was “Our father”, a documentary that brings us closer to a controversial case of abuse committed by Dr. Donald Cline. Now, the streamer has unveiled an intriguing miniseries starring Bill Skarsgård (“It”) that has already caught the attention of users.

It’s about “Clark”, a production inspired by real life events that brings us closer to the infamous Swedish criminal Clark Olofssonwhose most popular crime gave rise to what is now known as the syndrome from holm. Here we tell you more details.

Bill Skarsgard is recognized for playing the feared Pennywise in the recent adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, “IT.” Photo: diffusion

What is “Clark” about?

According to Collider, “Clark” recounts part of the life of Clark Olofsson and is based on his autobiographical book “Vafan var det som hände”. In this way, we will see how the subject achieved his great international fame due to his participation in the Norrmalmstorg robbery in 1973 and his relationship with the hostages, which gave rise to the term Stockholm syndrome.

But the subject did not become a ‘star’ overnight, but rather his career began in the 1960s and little by little his checkered criminal career made him one of the most controversial figures in modern Swedish history. .

On this journey, we will learn that he has been convicted of numerous charges of attempted murder, trafficking in illegal substances, and more, which led him to spend many decades of his life in penitentiary institutions.

However, after the failed robbery of 1973, his status acquired a new podium in the society of that time. If you want to know how she became a ‘celebrity’, then you must watch “Clark”.