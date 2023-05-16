dragonball is an iconic anime and manga series created by Akira Toriyama. With its gripping narrative, memorable characters, and epic battles, dragonball has left an indelible mark on pop culture.

The story follows the adventures of Goku, a powerful Saiyan warrior, and his friends as they battle formidable enemies, discover the Dragon Balls, and embark on missions to protect Earth and the universe. The series has captivated millions of fans around the world with its unique blend of action, comedy, drama, and messages of friendship and self-improvement. dragonball she has left a lasting legacy and continues to be loved by new generations of fans.

One of them, Dragon Ball Rage to be specific, created a fan-made manga that caused controversy for a scene that fans considered outside the limits that should be allowed.

When you created one of the best DragonBall Fan Made Scenes but gets Criticism for being “Too Edgy” 🤣 #DragonBallSuper #sleeve #anime pic.twitter.com/ezezt9xhEb — DragonBall Rage (@DragonBall_Rage) November 19, 2022

The user posted on Twitter the panels of his manga with the text: “When you create one of the best series of dragonball made by a fan but is criticized for “being too much”.

In this history, Cell returns to take revenge on Gohan and decides to visit his family first in order to murder his wife and daughter in front of him. Fans responded that how could he call this one of the best scenes ever written, to which Dragon Ball Rage replied that if he had a chance he could do something much better than the Cell Max thing.

Still, most of the people who saw the post are still shocked and disapproving of the murder of baby Pan, while the creator of the scene tries to justify himself. What do you think?

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I want to think that this guy is very young and he simply thought of an extreme situation to generate strong emotions, however, I don’t see a good justification in his script, it’s as if the scene was created just to generate a scandal and it doesn’t even have dialogues good or logical Still, we are talking about him.