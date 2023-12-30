'El Chavo del 8' is a Mexican series that, despite its age, is still one of the most watched today. In that sense, many brands made collaborations with the characters of the comic production. However, recently social networks were in charge of dusting off a video that possibly many of this generation and even fans have not seen.

The American candy brand Marinela made a commercial with almost all of the characters from 'El Chavo del 8'. Although those who participated the most in this publicity were Chavo himself and Mrs. Florinda, Quico's mother is the one that causes mixed feelings in fans who have just seen this clip.

What was the commercial in which Doña Florinda imitates Chavo del 8?

The Marinela brand made an advertisement with the characters of 'El Chavo del 8'. Although the entire cast does not appear in this commercial, you can see that those participating are Chilindrina, Quico, Doña Florinda, Don Ramón and the Chavo.

However, the dynamic, as Chilindrina says, is that two characters must order their Marinela Submarine imitating a figure from the series. Those who carried out this exchange were Doña Florinda acting as Chavo and the protagonist imitating Don Ramón.

In this regard, after seeing this old commercial, many TikTok users thought that Doña Florinda's performance was strange compared to Chavo imitating Don Ramón.

What is a Marinela Submarine?

The Marinela company has various products and they are widely consumed by the Mexican population. In this case, the advertising is for the Marinela Submarino, a sponge cake filled with white delicacy or chocolate. The brand also has chocolate-covered Marinela Penguins.