In Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, property worth crores of District Panchayat President Ram Pravesh Yadav has been seized. Ram Pravesh Yadav cried after seeing the property attached. Ram Pravesh said that the current government is harassing. Ram Pravesh has said to take refuge in the court to get back his ancestral property.The property worth Rs 16 crore in Amethi village has been attached to the District Panchayat President Ram Pravesh Yadav, accused of kidnapping and gangster act. After this, the entire family of the district panchayat president has been forced to live under the open sky. Seeing his ancestral property being attached, the District Panchayat President said, ‘The administration should have attached my earned property. We are being tortured by attaching my ancestral property. ‘

‘This action taken under conspiracy’

Ram Pravesh has defended himself saying that his brick kiln has been in operation since 1992 and layer form 2016. The District Panchayat President also said, ‘Since 2018, my property should have been attached.’ Fortuneer, tractor trolley, four two-wheelers included in the attached property of the district panchayat president were purchased only after 2018. However, the District Panchayat President has said that this action is against the rules and has been done under conspiracy. Meanwhile, SP Dr. Shripati Mishra said that the property has been attached after the order of the District Magistrate Court.