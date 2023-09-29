Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

An educational book that the Berlin Mitte district office commissioned for children was withdrawn from circulation. © District Office Mitte Berlin

Children’s books can educate children about life. This can be problematic when it comes to sensitive topics – as a Berlin district office has now found out.

Berlin – On the online portal Berlin.de Citizens of the capital can find out about many points. From appointments at the office to cultural events to sights in the districts – you can actually find everything about Berlin here. The Mitte district office also provides a children’s book there – it was available as a free download on the capital’s portal. But the content of the book was quite something and now caused criticism. Another Children’s books, on the other hand, are praised for portraying the two-class society represent particularly well.

Children’s book from the city of Berlin educates about sex work – Mitte district withdraws it after public criticism

The subject of the controversial book: the life of Prostitutes on the street. The author Anita Staud’s work entitled “Rosi is looking for money” was sharply criticized in a feminist podcast called “Die Podcasterin”. There was also discontent from politicians. “The book is catastrophic and absolutely not suitable for children,” said CDU district representative Daniela Fritz Bild.de. “Prostitution is trivialized, as is violence and crime on the streets. An absolute nonsense,” she raged.

Now the Mitte district office has reacted and removed the children’s book, which in some places clearly describes sexual acts, from the website. In one public statement However, district mayor Stefanie Remlinger also vehemently defended herself against the critical tones. The children’s book was developed “around ten years ago with funds from the Senate Department for Urban Development’s ‘Social City’ program.” It has “since been linked to the Mitte district office’s website,” the Green politician continued. But only now has there been a public outcry about the book on social media.

“A podcast had previously mentioned the book and used it as an opportunity to argue against so-called sex work, which is legal in Germany. The accusation is that prostitution is trivialized and romanticized in the book,” said the district mayor. This meant the article from “The Podcaster”. “There has been no reaction to the book for ten years, even though it was actively promoted after it was published,” Remlinger wonders. In addition, the children’s book was “issued exclusively to adults,” she emphasized. They were then free to decide whether they wanted to read the book with their children or not.

District mayor defends children’s book about prostitutes – “Many felt overwhelmed”

The politician explained in her statement about the creation of the book: “The book tries to give parents a handout who are faced with the question of how to explain to their children why there are sex workers on Kurfürstenstrasse (and elsewhere in the city).” Accordingly, his “families who live in the Kurfürstenkiez” presented themselves to the Mitte district office. At the office they “asked what they should say to their children. Many felt overwhelmed by this.”

Apparently the children’s book provided free of charge was not the solution to the problem. “In retrospect, however, it must be stated that this handout did not achieve any of the expected results and adults did not use the book,” admitted Remlinger: “Therefore, it will be removed from the website, the website will be revised and aligned with current needs.” (kh)