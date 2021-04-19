To Caesar what is Caesar’s. Just as the Statue of Liberty is not in New York, but in New Jersey; or the Nueva Condomina does not belong to the municipality of Murcia, but to that of Molina de Segura; Murcia’s international airport is not in the district of Corvera, as is widely believed, but in Valladolises. The neighbors, with their petty mayor at the helm, Miguel Jiménez, are tired of seeing how neighboring Corvera is ‘promoted’ every time the airfield is talked about, but the straw that has broken the camel’s back has been that, every time it is spoken of the Southeast Logistics Park and the new center that the multinational Amazon is building, is also wrongly located in the neighboring district.

“It is not fair, especially when all the land where these infrastructures and businesses have been built are in what used to be Lo Jurado, a town in Valladolises, which has now disappeared as a town,” says Jiménez. His phone, he says, did not stop ringing last Tuesday, when the regional media echoed the presentation of the new facilities of the North American electronic commerce company and there was talk of Corvera. “The people are very hurt,” says Jiménez.

«We just want to make things clear, because here there are neighbors, already very old, who have lost their farms and even the houses they inherited from their ancestors, because they were expropriated for the execution of the partial plan of Valladolises and Lo Jurado, where it is now the logistics park “, insists the pediatrician, and argues that even the postal code of Amazon’s facilities (those that already work and the new ones) proves it: it is 30,154 and corresponds to its district.

The pediatrician assures that in this claim “there is no bad feeling with his neighbors” and only do justice to Lo Jurado



Jiménez emphasizes that behind this claim there is no bad vibes with the residents of Corvera, not even with those of the other neighboring district, Los Martínez del Puerto, which has also sometimes been given undue prominence.

He explains that, to try to do justice to Lo Jurado, the municipal board has put a grain of sand so that it does not fall into general oblivion, which will happen when the older neighbors leave this world. For this reason, it has recently approved that the main avenue that leads to the area where Amazon is located bears this name.

The truth is that the Southeast Logistics Park was created with the claim of being the most important intermodal platform in the Levant. The entire partial plan includes 1,098,000 square meters (42% corresponds to the public domain).

That gives a lot of visibility to this area as a whole and to the districts that surround it, and nobody wants their name to go unnoticed. The pediatrician from Corvera, Miguel Ángel Noguera, who prefers not to enter into the controversy over the location of the airport and the Logistics Center, does make it clear that both initiatives are being a very important catalyst for the entire Campo de Murcia. “Many of the workers have come to live in this area and, in addition, many of our neighbors have found work there, so that is what really matters to us.”