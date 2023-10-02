In Sinaloa there is a debate over the nominations for the next electoral contest 2024. Yesterday, the state governor had to talk about the aspirations of some of the officials and the position that his state administration has on this. He specifically mentioned the case of his former private secretary and now undersecretary of Tourism in the state, Alejandro Higuera Osunawho spoke openly about wanting to seek the nomination for the Municipal Presidency of Mazatlán, again. The governor said that he is not going to run against the controversial “Blue Devil” because all citizens have the right to aspire to a popularly elected position and that in the last case, that will be defined by Morena through a consultation. It will be necessary to see if the same criterion is applied by Rocha Moya in all cases, since there are many state officials who want to pursue a candidacy.

And regarding rebuttinga, In the State Congress there is also a scramble for positions ahead of the new regular session. Ricardo Madrid, now an independent deputy, was re-elected as president of the board of directors of the State Congress. However, not everyone is satisfied. And it is that among the legislators themselves it is assured that his permanence on the board of directors is a payment that Morena makes for joining Claudia Sheinbaum’s political-electoral project, which cost him his definitive expulsion from the ranks of the tricolor.

Who does not admit his electoral aspirations is the president of the Political Coordination Board in the 64th Sinaloa Legislature, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez. Faced with continuous questions about whether or not he leaves after a new application, he responds that these are not the times to look for candidates, and that in that case, he will wait to hear about Morena’s call. However, it is popular that the Morenista is working and pushing his candidacy for one of the senatorial positions. At the time.

She was very harsh in her questions this weekend. the local legislator, Aurelia Leal. She said that the 64th Legislature of Sinaloa only occupies filler women and that within the legislative enclosure, machismo and the permanent denial of women leading decision-making prevails. For example, he said, there is the re-election of Ricardo Madrid as president of the board of directors. He says that due to parity it should have been a woman’s turn to assume the position.

The celebrations in Culiacán for the 492nd anniversary ended with a white balance of the founding of that capital city. The municipal president, the Morenista Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, was satisfied with the influx of citizens, who enjoyed the artistic and cultural activities, as well as the festival that was held in the middle of Obregón Avenue, the main road in the city. Another thing is the discontent due to the road chaos generated around the party area, the confusion of users of the transportation service, among other reported inconveniences.

