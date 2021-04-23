Only a few hours before the start of the Earth Summit and with the challenge of reaching commitments to face climate change, the intentions of the Agrarian Procurator, an office dependent on the Federal Government, were known within Lacandon territory in the Biosphere Reserve. of Montes Azules (Chiapas), to violate the decree for its conservation and to distribute the lands of the ethnic group among the other sub-communities that are part of the Lacandona Zone Community.

In a letter addressed to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, some 200 indigenous Lacandon families denounced that the Agrarian Attorney’s Office intends to “deprive” them of their lands to assign them to the other two sub-communities with which they live in the Lacandon Zone —Frontera Corozal and Nueva Palestina, of Tzeltal and Chol origin – when the statutes clearly indicate that they correspond to the Lacandon people.

“We think that you are not aware of what your officials are plotting against your word,” the Lacandons point out in their letter in which they accuse the agrarian attorney, Luis Hernández Palacios, of “regularizing the invasions that are in our territories.” .

The Lacandon authorities fear that the distribution of their land will lead to the disappearance of the 1,500 families that have traditionally occupied the place and that are legally owners of the area since 1972. “Mr. President, we feel that you were with us (…) now with great sadness we see that the agrarian authorities are ready to strip us. We are the original people, the lands belong to us and the protection of these jungles is established by law ”, they point out in their letter.

The representatives of the Lacandón people, from the Lacanjá Chansayab, San Javier, Bethel, Crucero Bonampak and Nahá neighborhoods also called on the Governor of the State of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, to intervene urgently in the face of land distribution plans due to fear of episodes of violence between communities and the beginning of a deforestation process that damages the Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve.

“We hold the federal agrarian authorities and the spurious authorities of the Lacandona Zone Community responsible for what may happen to us and to all those who support us for this public complaint, because we are willing to defend the jungle with our lives,” they indicated.

The last time that López Obrador referred to Montes Azules was at the end of 2019, when he ruled out repealing the decree of ecological protection of the area, thus stopping the attempts of the Agrarian Procurator’s Office and its person in charge, Luis Hernández Palacios, especially active in promoting the distribution of land and the legalization of illegal settlements. “We could not go against what remains of the tropical forest, it would be a great incongruity and we would never do it,” said the president at the time during an intervention that the Lacandons now remind him of.

The regularization of invasions tries to solve a social problem by granting rights to new human settlements within a protected natural area, but it is against environmental law.

Located in eastern Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala, the Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve is one of the most important lungs on the planet thanks to its 330,000 hectares of jungle with unique flora and fauna in the world. This protected forest represents 36% of what remains of humid forest in the country.

At the same time, the region has traditionally been the object of desire for the darkest interests: illegal loggers, drug traffickers who aspire to use clandestine airstrips, and groups of traffickers of wild flora and fauna want to take control.

In 1972, the Government of Luis Echeverría wanted to begin to exploit the wood of these territories, which reduced the jungle area, but very extensive areas were maintained thanks to the Montes Azules reserve. In Mexico, there were originally 12 million hectares of humid tropical forest, but currently it does not reach a million hectares, which correspond to the Chimalapa, Uxpanapa and Lacandona Jungle, with dozens of endangered species.

Known as the “tinaco de México” for its capacity to collect the water that ends up in the Grijalva and Usumacinta rivers, which represents 30% of the liquid that the country has. 70% of the planet’s animal and plant diversity lies in the humid tropics.

“López Obrador is committed to conservation and we think he is in the best position, but he does not know that his people are doing this incorrectly. We want to talk to him because it is a request for help, “said Bernardo Chankin, deputy commissioner of Lacanjá, to EL PAÍS.

“The responsibility for the protection of the Lacandon Jungle was given to our families several decades ago. The other Choles and Tzeltales came later, but we are the rightful inhabitants and owners and we are not in favor of dividing up the land, but of caring for it as a whole. If the land were to be distributed, destruction would begin and we are concerned about the damage it will suffer. We have always known how to live with nature, taking care of it and respecting it, ”he insists by telephone from the jungle.

Chankin concludes: “We do not know what will happen and we are very worried because there are few of us and we will defend even with our lives the right to our house and to take care of it. It is not fair that other people come to distribute the land and distribute it to them for livestock or wood when what they need is that we take care of it ”.

