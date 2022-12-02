The freediving or, in Spanish, Deep Apnea, is a diving discipline that is characterized by the fact that the diver does not use oxygen tanks, but voluntarily suspends his breath to dive into the depths of the water. Of course, to practice this very specific extreme sport you have to have adequate preparation and a lot of experience. And even then, it can fail.

The latter is exactly what happened to Miguel Lozano, world runner-up in this discipline who, when he was trying to break the depth record and was about 125 meters below the surface of the sea on the coasts of Honduras, he suffered a blackout that could cost him his life.

Fortunately, a rescue team acted promptly and professionally and he was able to put the athlete to safety. The video of this rescue was uploaded by Lozano himself to his Instagram account, the dramatic images went viral and caused shock throughout the world.

(Also read: The risk factors to avoid in order not to have heart problems).

In the video, which the diver himself uploaded to his Instagram account on November 28, it is possible to see the underwater image of a man who appears inert (Miguel Lozano himself) and who is surrounded by another group that is taking him towards the surface. None of them carry oxygen tanks.



In the image you can see a kind of cable that goes from the top to the bottom of the screen, and which is the one that the freediver used to reach the depths. As the rescue sequences go by, some phrases appear over them that are the step by step of the rescue process. Thus, it is seen that The first thing rescuers do is cover the rescued person’s mouth. After that action, it is seen that the man, who was motionless, reacts.

The second point of the rescue consists of disconnecting the device that linked Lozano with the mentioned cable that appears in the image, so that the victim and the rescuers can have more freedom of movement. Finally, the third step is the one that consists of the group of divers taking the man who fainted at full speed to the surface.

The video, which lasts 31 eternal seconds, ends when finally the injured diver emerges to the surface with the help of others. There they are waiting for him, on board a boat, those in charge of giving him assistance in terms of health. From what can be read on the rescue ship, the event occurred in the vicinity of the island of Roatán, in Honduras.

(Do not stop reading: Sleep apnea: the disorder that does not let you sleep well and that can be serious).

Now fully recovered from the accident he suffered while trying to break the freediving record -its deepest mark is 122 meters-, Miguel Lozano published the video of his rescue and wrote: “We usually try to hide freediving accidents so as not to give a bad image and bring freediving closer to the general public. Syncope rarely occurs, but when it does occur, as part of our sport and with the proper protocols, as you can see in the video (and as would happen in other sports such as climbing) I had no consequences.”

More news

They seek to lower the national free immersion mark

Can you stop snoring? This is what a specialist says

Young man tells the hell it is to need naps daily: it is not lazy

These are the bad night habits that can make you gain weight

Colombian Ultraman achieved his goal

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)