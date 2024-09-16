An Argentine couple experienced an incident on Friday when disembarking at the pier in Mykonos, Greece. The passengers, who were on a ferry, fell from the gangway that connected the ship to the dock when it unexpectedly broke loose.

According to the criteria of

Agustina Kupsch, along with her husband and six-month-old son, almost ended up in the water while the boat’s engines remained running. Fortunately, after the incident, Kupsch said that the three were unharmed, although her husband still suffered pain in his back and arm, as he had “saved the life” of her and the baby.

“We were getting off the ferry on the platform, the same one they used to unload cars. This caught our attention because we had already traveled on other ferries and this had never happened to us,” the woman told El Trece. She explained that there were a lot of people and, at one point, they began to hear screams.

“I saw the platform start to move, but I didn’t realize how big it was. My husband screamed, telling me to let go of the stroller. [del bebé]I let go and he grabbed me, He threw me to the ground and we were left hanging from the platform that collapsed and fell into the sea.“, he added.

The accident was captured by cameras at the port, showing how the ramp suddenly detached and tilted towards the water. Amid the confusion, suitcases and objects fell into the water. According to local broadcaster ‘Mega TV’, the captain accidentally started the boat, causing it to move away from the port, triggering the incident.

The incident prompted a statement from the Ministry of Maritime Transport. Photo:Star News. Share

“The captain is under arrest because accidentally started the ferry’s engines, causing it to break free from the port and began to move,” the woman explained about the incident. She added that the platform fell into the sea along with the suitcases of many passengers, who tried to flee the scene.

“My husband screamed at me, I dropped the stroller, he threw the bags, grabbed the platform with one arm and miraculously managed to grab me with the other arm by the hood,” she said.

The woman also revealed that if she had fallen into the sea when the engines started, the ferry’s engine could have sucked her in, making it impossible to get out alive. According to the ‘Greek City Times’, The ferry operated on the route from Piraeus to Syros, Tinos, Mykonos, Paros and Naxos, round trip.

The incident prompted a statement from Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Transport and Island Policy, in which the government reaffirmed its commitment to improving safety in coastal shipping.

“Security issues do not allow discounts or concessions“, declared Minister Christos Stylianidis.

O Globo Brasil / GDA.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA). It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.