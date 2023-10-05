Netflix is known for stressing out his viewers with his tension-filled dramas, and he continues to do so with his suspenseful new film, Nowhere, which is now available through the streaming platform in Mexico. From Birdbox until The Guilty by Jake Gyllenhaal, Netflix knows how to leave people on the edge of their seats, and it seems that Nowhere it achieves precisely that. The film is already on the most viewed lists in Netflix.

The film follows a pregnant woman trapped in a cargo container in the middle of the ocean, while her husband tries to locate her. The trailer alone has left people feeling ‘stressed’, with some even urging the streaming service to place a content warning on the film:

“This should carry a content warning,” wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is not for the faint of heart,” they added. “I saw her yesterday. It stressed me out quite a bit. Very good,” said another.

Meanwhile, a critic of Rotten Tomatoes described Nowhere as:

“a suspenseful and claustrophobic drama that uses the minimalism of its surroundings to create a great deal of discomfort.” Another wrote: “If you are a fan of thrillers and can only handle certain horror elements, then Nowhere “It’s the movie for you.”

But others joked that they are already stressed enough with their daily lives without watching the movie. In response to the trailer, one X user said:

“Is this supposed to make me watch the movie? As if I didn’t already have enough stress with university and exams.” “Everyday life is stressing everyone out, why bother watching something that will only make things worse?” questioned another, while someone else called the trailer ‘disturbing.’

Directed by Albert Pintó, the film is about a pregnant woman (Mia) who escapes from a country at war in a container that is adrift at sea. As you can imagine, Mia faces very distressing situations in a bleak environment. Nowhere It is a Spanish film and is now available in Netflix.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I don’t know whether to watch it, I think the same as the guy who thinks I already have enough stress in my daily life but can I handle the temptation? Netflix is offering great content this year.