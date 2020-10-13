Adopted a few days ago by 313 votes in favor and 158 against in the National Assembly, the government’s text was theoretically supported by the Minister of Ecological and Inclusive Transition Barbara Pompili to authorize a temporary use of neonicotinoids on sugar beets between 2021 and 2023. But it was defended by Julien Denormandie, the Minister of Agriculture. The Senate will examine the text in committee on October 21 before a vote in session scheduled for the 27 of the same month. For the record, the ban on this molecule on all crops in France was voted in 2016 by the parliamentary majority at the time. This text was already carried by Barbara Pompili. At the time, she was Secretary of State in charge of biodiversity, while François Hollande was President of the Republic and Ségolène Royal Minister of Ecology. This ban became effective in 2018 in France, but also in the European Union.

It was then realized that there was no alternative to coating sugar beet seeds with this substance to combat jaundice, a disease of the plant caused by an aphid. This year, jaundice has reduced yields between 30 and 50%, or even more, in certain growing areas of our country, which is much more than in 2019. For this same year 2020, no less than 12 European countries, or almost all the sugar beet producers had requested and obtained from the European Commission an exemption allowing them to reuse neonicotinoids on their plots. The French government was the only one not to ask for it when our country is the leading European producer of sugar beet.

Beet does not bloom between sowing and harvest

With good reason, the neonicotinoids, with which beet seeds are coated before sowing, are accused of significantly increasing the mortality rate of bees when they forage on the flowers of plants treated with this molecule. But beets never flower between the spring sowing and the fall harvest. They are annual bis plants which must remain in the ground for a second year to flower. We can therefore ban neonicotinoids on plots intended to produce seeds without imposing the same regulations as those cultivated for the sugar industry. But this reality, which few people know today, has been deliberately concealed in recent weeks in the context of debates and controversies over the sugar beet issue. This is evidenced by the declarations and press releases published by various associations following the vote of the deputies at first reading. This reality also seems to escape the vast majority of journalists who write on the subject.

Lee occultations of the Nicolas Hulot Foundation

In a statement from the Nicolas Hulot Foundation dated October 6, it is written that the decision to temporarily authorize the use of this molecule “is an unprecedented setback and all the more unacceptable as other solutions are possible to support the beet sector ”. But the press release does not say which ones. He adds that “if this beet industry is going badly, it is not only because of the reappearance of jaundice. It has been in great structural difficulty since the end of the sugar quotas ”. This is true. Sugar quotas per country regulated European production until 2017. That year, a tonne of sugar was still worth € 500, compared to € 700 in 2013. In 2018, due to the increase in areas, this price was fell to € 307, causing an average deficit of € 400 per hectare of beet cultivated for producers. For the year 2020, faced with the aggravating factor of jaundice, twelve countries competing with France are requesting and obtaining an exemption in favor of the provisional use of neonicotinoids. Our country, the leading European producer of sugar beet, is the only one not to ask for it. The competitiveness handicap is thus borne by 25,000 farms in our country by the French sugar factories which employ 46,000 people for several months in the year.

Pollinis’ lobbying of deputies

Also on October 6, a long press release from Pollinis indicated that more than 70,000 supporters of this association “wrote to their deputies asking them not to re-authorize these insecticides”. Pollinis general delegate, Nicolas Laarman wrote in this press release that “the deputies sacrifice pollinators by deliberately ignoring science and by accepting the lies of the government on the real issues of the beet industry”. But he himself was lying by omission, hiding the fact that sugar beet never blooms between sowing and harvest.

When Eric Andrieu asks Brussels to sanction France

Originally from Aude and Socialist member of the European Parliament, Eric Andrieu exploited the same niche in a press release where we can read that “this law is a denial. A denial of the environmental promises of France, which had been the first to ban neonicotinoids (…) I would remind you that France having proved its incompetence in environmental matters, Europe can still act. An investigation could be carried out shortly. If it determines that the French exemption was not essential, it could be broken, ”writes the MEP at the end of his press release.

Saying this, Eric Andrieu hides the fact that it is indeed the European Commission which has authorized the twelve member countries of the Union which have requested it to reuse neonicotinoids by derogation in 2020. Member of the “Agriculture” committee at the European Parliament, this deputy asks this same European Commission to investigate with a view to sanctioning France after the adoption of a law authorizing their provisional use on sugar beet. In doing so, it hides the fact that other countries can once again request and obtain new exemptions from Brussels for the coming years. We can guess that he himself will fight in the European Parliament to obtain this sanction against his country. And at the same time, it also obscures the fact that this same European Commission signed a book exchange agreement in June 2019 with the Mercosur countries, including Brazil, a major exporter of cane sugar. If ratified, this agreement will allow this country to export more sugar, soybeans and meat to Europe at the cost of an acceleration of deforestation in the Amazon.

This is certainly not the best way to fight against global warming and for biodiversity. But it is true that passion sometimes makes you blind!

Gerard Le Puill