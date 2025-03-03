What if copyright have become an inequality factor? Or, in other words: what if the regulation of the ‘copyright has lost its vocation to balance children against large ones, as it began to be raised there by the … 18th century? David Belos It is clear. We are at that point. Actually, he maintains, it was always more or less like that. «Only a few works generate significant amounts of money for their creators. There is a very small handful of writers and artists (especially in popular music) that have become incredibly rich under the current system. However, the vast majority does not get profits or see how income from their work decreases rapidly. The corporations are the ones that send, just like the printer in the seventeenth century, before the copyright existed. That is the key to understand!

Beauty, a professor at Princeton University and a specialist in the history of copyright, has dedicated four hundred pages to this issue with the lawyer Alexandre Montagu In the book ‘Copyright. The industry that moves the world ‘(Peninsula). The thesis that both defend is that the amounts of money generated by intellectual property (through patents, brands, registered designs or ‘copyright’) “is one of the main inequality engines of the 21st century.” Six of the world’s largest corporations -Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Met Goal). “The Empire of Intellectual Property is the feudal domain of our day.”

The current situation, which the two writers see completely opposite to the original spirit of intellectual property laws, has an added risk: artificial intelligence machines. From Chatgpt to China Depseek. Very soon, “perhaps right now”, the music we hear in supermarkets, or in the soundtracks of movies and series, or in musical applications, a human will not have generated it, but a machine. “If a handful of large software companies owned by the ‘copyright’ of AI programs are allowed to hold the services and simulations that generate those systems, we will be in their hands for the centuries of the centuries?” They warn. After all, add beautiful in an email, “if we allow humans to read many books and then write others very similar, why not allow the same to the machines?” There is a lot of cloth to cut.

Pirate impressions

Before explaining how we have reached the situation that beautiful and Montagu describe, it should be clarified that the ‘copyright’ corresponds to the fee that the authors receive for all the uses of their works. Sony bought in 2021 the exploitation rights of the work of Bruce Springsteen For 550 million dollars, with the hope, of course, to raise much more for the exploitation of their scores, issues of recordings, listening in streaming … This is extended, in other sectors, to the films, to the plays, to the video games, the paintings or the software, or the image of the duck Donald. The laws protect that the authors exploit their works while living and for a few decades more. It was not always the case.

Before in the 18th century this began to regulate, the authors lost control of their creations once the printed specimens had been sold. Pirate impressions were normal. In England and France began to legislate to protect the authors; First in a limited way and then extending protection until seventy years after his death. From the books he went to the engravings and then to the scores. «The short, medium and long term consequences of these extensions have been the most extraordinary. […] The Gordo Prize for the exploitation of the musical copyright ‘is taken by the company that took about two million dollars a year between 1949 and 2016 for the sale of scores and the execution rights of’ Happy Birthday ‘», write beautiful and Montagu in’ Copyright ‘. «Intellectual property is now precisely what their nineteenth -century detractors complained, and a scale that they could not even imagine. Instead of the ‘tribute to read’ they feared, we have taxes to see, listen, play games and achuchar stuffed animals ».

The result of this progression is that the authors’ income has been going down while the ‘copyright’ industries have become increasing. In 2020, Spotify generated revenues of 7,000 million euros for subscriptions, but the company paid between $ 0.006 and $ 0.084 for each use of a song, from which only 20 percent reaches the authors. The differences between the little authors and the great stars have also grown. “The development of the new AI tools will surely be the germ of the next generation of litigation by ‘Copyright’, in which the fruits of the AI ​​might, if not their existence itself, are considered an infraction.” Actually, we are already at that point. The authors and management entities have been denouncing that machines have cannibalized their work for their training. Beautiful and Montagu believe that the time has come to return to the original purpose.

«Our book does not make proposals for a new legislation. Our goal is simply that people discuss what copyright have become, based on how they became so. As for my personal opinion, “concludes beautiful-, any new copyright law should drastically reduce the duration of protection, which is now almost eternal (life of the author plus 70 years)».