Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer

Press Split

The divisive AfD party (here with Björn Höcke in the middle) has succeeded in staging a harmonious party conference, says “Münchner Merkur” editor Christian Deutschländer. © dts Nachrichtenagentur/Klaus Haag/Montage:IPPEN.MEDIA

The footage from the party conference in Essen helps the AfD to cultivate its victim myth. A commentary by Christian Deutschländer.

Essen/Munich – The demo by Democrats against the AfD party conference should have been a strong signal for values ​​and cosmopolitanism: a sign in front of the Essen exhibition hall decorated with rainbow flags, showing how the hearts of the majority beat. Instead, it turned into a fiasco. What remains in memory are excesses of violence with two dozen injured police officers, masked mobs beating and throwing stones.

The AfD’s top personnel: a coming and going View photo gallery

Too many mingled with the well-meaning and peaceful counter-demonstrators in Essen, who wallowed in the old misconception that it would be good if left-wing extremism fought right-wing extremism as hard as possible. There are no good extremists in our country.

Demo against AfD party conference: There are no good extremists

The AfD party conference was legally fought through and can be tolerated democratically. Counter-demonstrators are welcome, but coercion and attacks against participants and delegates are not. This is not a fine line that is difficult to grasp, but a clear, unmistakable red line.

Legally of course, and politically too: Images like those from Essen do not make AfD voters doubt, but rather deepen the rifts and divisions in Germany. They help the AfD to cultivate its victim myth. The list of mistakes and hair-raising stupidities also includes the TV reporter from the public broadcaster who declared on camera that he would love to march with the demonstrators.

AfD party conference in Essen: the divisive party and the mob

At the same time, the otherwise deeply divided AfD managed to stage a fairly harmonious party conference in the hall. Inside, there was a hint of a perfect world for the divisive party, but outside, there was a mob among its opponents – what a distorted overall picture. No, it was not a good weekend for democracy. (Christian Deutschländer)