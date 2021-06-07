The death of the agricultural producer and dairy entrepreneur Alfredo Trucchia, at the age of 67, is one more case of the coronavirus tragedy that is being experienced in our country, but it caused special consternation in the agro-industrial environment, particularly among those who knew about his unique undertaking, Don Eugenio, who from 7 dairy cows reached consumers with 25 types of cheeses and obtained national recognition, for example in Caminos y Sabores.

His company, which emerged in 1995 when Trucchia was 41 years old and had four adolescent children, has since been a model of a family SME with sustained growth and continuous added value. In that sense, Trucchia was one of those distinguished by Clarín Rural in 2019, for its Development in Tambo.

In the mid-1990s, to escape the difficulties they experienced as an agricultural machinery contractor, the Trucchia family decided to change the course of their agricultural activity: they sold the machines and bought that handful of animals with which they started a dairy farm. .

Alfredo, along with his wife Mireya Suárez, in addition to an economic objective, had a dream: to get their children to return home, graduates, to share the work in the family business.

They began in the field where the dairy was, producing milk, then dough for mozzarella, until they were animated with the cheeses. They accessed a piece of land in the Pergamino Industrial Park where “Don Eugenio” the family dairy company operates until today, which today has its own laboratory that allows them to carry out the daily controls that the milk needs and implements a protocol for the industrialization of Jersey milk.

Currently they make a wide variety of soft, semi-hard and hard cheeses, which they sell in 6 of their own stores in Pergamino and in shops in the area. Don Eugenio, is an example of productive integration, in which they generate from the raw material to the final product that reaches the consumer. It is the result of the management of a family that decided to alleviate a crisis with work, training and dedication. In addition, they fulfilled the dream: the 4 children are integrated into the family SME and together with Mireya, still in the midst of pain, they are taking on the challenge of continuing Alfredo’s legacy. He set the bar high for them, but a great example and many tools to keep them going.