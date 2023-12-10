Amr Obaid (Cairo)

“Wonderful” goals left their mark in the matches of the tenth round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, especially those that came through shots from outside the area, where they stole the show and recorded their highest score for the second time this season, and most of them came from long distances and through different skills, to hit those “ Strikes hard at ten o’clock.

7 goals scored in our league this week through those long shots, which is the largest number that has been repeated for the second time this season, after the teams opened the first round with it as well. Scoring rates through shots from outside the area declined clearly during the rest of the rounds, as the “Number 2” controls most of them, which is what those long-range strikes awarded to the teams in rounds 2, 3, 5, 8 and 9, while the number rose slightly, reaching 4 goals in the sixth round, compared to 3 goals in the “seventh”, and the fourth week remains the lowest ever. In scoring goals in these games, he witnessed only one goal being scored in them at that time.

In this round, which witnessed the highest scoring rate so far this season, the teams scored 21% of the goals through these shots during five matches, as the confrontation between the “Tigers” and “Al-Zaeem” was the most fortunate to score two goals during it, with a “wonderful” goal for each. A team, and among those 7 goals, direct free kicks left their “mark” 3 times, compared to 4 goals that came through “movement,” and the right foot scored 5 of them, compared to 2 goals by the left.

Since the start of the season, 32 goals have been scored via long-range shots, representing 12.8% of the scoring tally over the 10 rounds, which is slightly more than the final rate of those goals last season, which reached 12.36% after 26 rounds, and free kicks appeared in this scene. The current total is 18.75% after 6 goals have been scored so far.

“The Knights” tops the list of teams that scored the most goals, as the “Red Castle Giant” used them to score against their rivals 6 times, followed by “The Tigers” and “The King” with a total of 4 goals each, then “The Emperor” and “The Leader” came in ranked. Third with 3 goals, while five teams were equal in scoring two goals, starting with “Abu Dhabi Pride” and passing through “Al-Ameed”, “Al-Samawi”, “Al-Nusour” and “Falcons”, while “Al-Annabi” and “Hurricane” did not record any attendance. On that list.

From another angle, “Al-Raqi” conceded the largest number of long-range goals, equally with “Orange”, as each of them conceded 5 goals, but their percentage differed between 31% of the goals received by “Al-Raqi” and 20.8% for “Orange”. The “Al-Zaeem” net also received 4 goals, as was the case with the “Dean,” and the “King’s” goal scored 3 goals, while those goals did not find their way into the “Knights” or “Eagles” nets.

Federico Cartabbia has a “distinguished record” in this regard, as he is the only player who scored two goals via shots from outside the area, and they also represent two-thirds of his goals with the “Knights” in the league, as he scored a total of 3 goals, and Cartabbia’s two goals came from “the movement.” One with his right and the other with his left, with a goal in the first half, and the same in the second.