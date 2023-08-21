He is 32 years old and has already spent more than half of his life from set to television set. Jeremy Allen White (Brooklyn, USA) is the fashionable boy in Hollywood, whom everyone calls to offer him movies and star in magazine covers. His work in the series The Bear, whose second season has just premiered in Spain on Disney+, could give him his first Emmy at next year’s gala, without forgetting that it already earned him his first Golden Globe last January. But before getting up with that statuette with magnetic capacity to attract contacts and opportunities, Allen White had already had years of profession behind him. Seasoned as an actor since he was barely a teenager, he endeared himself to the public during the decade in which he played Phillip, lips, Gallagher, in shamelessthe comedy-tinged drama aired on Showtime from 2011 to 2021.

Now he is in his thirties aware of the interest aroused by his role as the tormented, lonely and perfectionist chef Carmy Berzatto in the aforementioned The Bear, for many one of the best fictions of the moment. “When the series premiered, the phones began to ring,” said the interpreter to the magazine esquire in May, acknowledging the stage of change that his career is going through. In most episodes, he appears dressed in a simple white short-sleeved T-shirt and an indigo apron that reveals the numerous tattoos that dot his arms. Enough for the actor to have raised the temperature on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), where he has become the crush television of thousands of fans. “I’m not on Twitter, but everyone on the show is and we have a group. So yeah Ebon [Moss-Bachrach, Richard en la serie]lionel [Boyce, Marcus en el show]Ayo [Edebiri, Sydney en la serie] and everyone else has let me know. I’m embarrassed, but I understand. I don’t know. The chefs are attractive, I like them, I think they are the coolest. There is something attractive in those people who have a gift in any field, ”he said in a chat with Interview last summer. “We didn’t expect the series to do so well. We were in New York last summer and I was walking around. It happened in a matter of a week. Suddenly, people were shouting ‘Yes, chef’ – the two most repeated words in the kitchen of fiction—”, the actor himself told Variety.

More information

Until reaching planetary success with The Bear, Jeremy Allen White has built his professional career as a long-distance race, without stopping working, learning and being constant under the spotlight. Raised in a middle-class family in a wealthy neighborhood of Brooklyn (he lived a quiet childhood in Carroll Gardens with his little sister Annabelle), his biography does not have dark episodes, family tragedies or those beloved stories of overcoming -and, many times , spiced up—by Hollywood publicists. From a young age, he knew how to take advantage of the opportunities offered and direct them towards his goal: to become a professional actor. From the first years of school he had a clear taste for acting and dancing and as soon as he was of the right age he began his acting training at a school in Manhattan.

Kate Miner and Jeremy Allen White in an image of ‘Shameless’, in 2021. ©Showtime Networks Inc./Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

At the age of 18 he came to Los Angeles. By then, she had already participated in some other project, including her debut on the big screen. That jump to the cinema took place in 2006 with the film Beautiful Ohio and five years later, already settled in the mecca of cinema, he got the role that would change his life by being part of the cast of shameless. Throughout 11 seasons and 134 episodes, Jeremy Allen White was Lip Gallagher, one of the sons of a large dysfunctional family on the south side of Chicago (the city where the plot also takes place in The Bear), with an alcoholic father (William H. Macy) and an older sister-turned-head of the household (Emmy Rossum). He started the series at 20 and finished it just in his thirties, an “incredible” experience, in the words of the actor, who nevertheless came to question his career after so many years immersed in the same project. “There was a period where I stopped feeling like an actor and started to feel like I was just here to do that show,” expressed in 2022 in Variety.

The phenomenon ‘The Bear’ and the bitter side of fame

As expected considering the impact of The Bear, the projects are piling up for the New Yorker. At the moment, it has three titles pending release. On the one hand, the film Fingernails, a science fiction drama with romantic overtones where he shares the screen with Riz Ahmed. On the other, in December it is expected to reach theaters The Iron Clawa biographical film about the Von Erich brothers, a dynasty of wrestlers from wrestling which enjoyed success at the beginning of the eighties, before experiencing a succession of family tragedies that gave rise to what is known as “the Von Erich curse”. In the film, co-starring with Zac Efron and with the presence of Lily James in the cast, Allen White gives life to Kerry Von Erich, a five-time world champion.

From left to right, Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the first season of ‘The Bear’. ©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

The physical preparation for the role has not been exactly easy. If during the months prior to the filming of The Bear he attended cooking schools and spent several weeks in a Santa Monica restaurant with chef Dave Beran — “I started there as a fly on the wall, then did some prep with them throughout the day. And, in the end, he was cooking the food that was served”—, for the Von Erich brothers’ film, food also played an important role in its preparation, but in a very different way. Allen White detailed in esquire the hypercaloric diet that he had to follow to gain weight and bulk: “I had to eat all the time. Never stop. In the morning she had waffles and almond cream. At noon she ate turkey and avocado burgers. It’s really gross. You try to consume as much as you can and to be honest it doesn’t feel very good. I also had to train, but trying to grow so physically is not a way to live. His third project in sight is the feature film You Can’t Winbased on Jack Black’s novel of the same name, currently in post-production, as reflected by the IMDB platform.

Jeremy White Allen’s voice and actions are also gaining visibility, which is why his participation in the strike called by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA is so revealing. Like many screenwriters and other professional colleagues, the interpreter has shown his support for the industry’s demands and has not hesitated to be seen with a sign in hand at any of the rallies called by the union in the streets of Los Angeles.

Jeremy Allen White at the SAG-AFTRA Screen Actors Union strike on July 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Hollywood To You/Star Max (GC Images)

On the other side of the scale, he is experiencing the less pleasant side of fame: the exposure of his private life. In recent months, his presence in the media has not only been due to his new professional challenges, but also to the divorce from actress Addison Timlin. The couple, friends since their teens when they met in 2008 on the set of the movie Afterschool, had been dating since 2013. In October 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Ezer Billy. A year later they passed through the altar in an intimate and simple ceremony held in Beverly Hills and in 2020 the family grew with little Dolores. Discreet in their social network profiles, they did post from time to time, revealing the good relationship they had. Even last January, when the actor won the Golden Globe, he kept in mind in his speech to thank his wife: “I love you to the depths of my bones, thank you for everything you do and for everything you you’ve done,” he said from the stage.

Fans were stunned by the news of the divorce last May. Magazine People He claimed that it was Timlin who filed for the divorce papers, although the reasons remain private. In these months, there has been hope for reconciliation, after some images of the couple in the company of their daughters came to light in July. But it all came to nothing when a few weeks later Allen White was photographed kissing model Ashley Moore.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin at the Golden Globes gala held on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills (California). Matt Winkelmeyer (FilmMagic)

After more than half a life dedicated to acting, the interpreter is going through his most promising professional moment. He avoids settling in for the comforting sensation that critical acclaim brings, while he tries to recognize himself as a good actor. This was expressed to the actress Jennifer Coolidge, with whom he spoke in the meeting Actors on Actors organized by Variety: “It’s disappointing how sometimes I feel like I need validation from a director. The Bear it’s been successful and I’m finally feeling like ‘okay, maybe I belong in this a little bit.’ But it’s a shame it took me 15 years of acting.”