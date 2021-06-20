The Emirates Foundation for School Education reported that the “distance learning” option is available to students’ families, if they wish, with the students returning to seats to their seats for real study, the next academic year, stressing that the highest standards used to protect students and the school community will be applied upon return. for schools.

The Foundation called on students’ parents to cooperate with the concerned authorities in the country to implement the decision, which will reflect positively on the students, considering that the school is the incubator for their ambition and their optimal place, as it will enable them to return to make optimal use of the school’s multiple facilities in addition to direct follow-up by teachers of their educational path, and the resumption of Their various activities with their peers within an educational and motivational atmosphere that preserves their safety.

The Foundation stressed that the safety of students is a top priority that requires full cooperation from all components of the educational community, starting from the guardian, through the students, to teachers, supervisors and administrators in schools, which subsequently contributes to achieving a safe return for students to their schools on August 29, 2021, through which they can follow up Their educational progress is unimpeded, coinciding with the return of the teaching and administrative staff to work full time in schools before the students return according to the school calendar.

The Foundation said that it is working to ensure that schools are ready to receive students at the beginning of the next academic year, as the Foundation’s teams, in cooperation with the competent authorities, have begun to ensure the provision of the highest levels of protection for students and cadres working in the educational field in order to resume the attendance school hours smoothly and reassuringly.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education commended the remarkable efforts made by the concerned authorities in the country during the past periods, which had a great impact in overcoming the pandemic and its consequences, as the country topped global centers in the rates of providing vaccines to all segments of society, including teachers, where the total percentage of recipients reached Vaccination by educational and administrative cadres in government schools in the country 72%.

Students will return to public schools nationwide next year



