Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Prize for Formative Critical Research has approved the title of the twelfth session of the Sharjah Prize for Formative Critical Research, which comes under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Qusayr, Director of Cultural Affairs in the Department of Culture, Secretary General of the Award, said that the award, since its inception in 2008, has established a critical stage, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world in plastic art. He pointed out that the award formed, for more than ten years, an important position in promoting the visual concept on the one hand, and specifically supporting new Arab critics on the other hand.

He added: “The award goes to introducing extensive research work, expanding the circle of interest in Arab plastic experiences, documenting them through various publications, monitoring their tracks, encouraging young critical talents and introducing them, pursuant to the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and with the certainty of His Highness the importance of supporting culture and the arts to establish a discourse that goes Towards ensuring a human and civilized dialogue with the peoples of the world ».

He continued: “What distinguishes the Sharjah Prize for Formative Critical Research is its Arab exclusivity in this particular critical field. It is the only award that discussed a vital artistic topic, and it highlighted the efforts made by Arab writers, critics and academics, and while it was renewed in the critical title where the astonishment in the visual language, It kept pace with the new development of fine arts, as well as presenting 37 winners to the critical arena, including 33 critics, and 4 critics, during eleven successive rounds, providing the Arab Library with dozens of critical studies on plastic criticism.

The last eleventh session was titled: “Technical Terms in Arab Plastic Criticism,” and the list of winners included three Arab critics, all of them from the Kingdom of Morocco, and they are: In the first place, critic Abdullah Al-Sheikh for his research “technical terms in Arab plastic criticism” – A media approach to some contemporary Moroccan models. ”Critic Ibrahim Al Hajri came in second place for his research“ Technical Terms in Arab Plastic Critical Practice (Backgrounds, Functions, Dimensions) ”, while critic Aisha Ammour won the third place for her research“ The Technical Term in Formative Criticism. ” Arabic (from the general language to the specialized language) ».

It is noteworthy that the award deepens the link between practical and theoretical activities, through a series of documented scientific research, selecting the distinguished ones, and then publishing them on the Arab scale. To achieve the goals aimed at strengthening the position of research and critical writing in the fields of visual arts.