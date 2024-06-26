In France, alliances are being adjusted or ruptures are being settled between the political parties that are preparing for the early parliamentary elections that will be held in two rounds (June 30 and July 7). President Emmanuel Macron sent political families running after his surprise decision to dissolve the National Assembly following his defeat to Marine Le Pen’s far-right party in the European Parliament elections. A mechanism enshrined in the 1958 Constitution, the pillar of the French Fifth Republic. An institutional heritage that Macron makes use of today. What have been the repercussions of this political system and how much power does it give to the president?

