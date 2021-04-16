Canadian MP William Amos, in an image on June 19 in Chelsea (Quebec). Adrian Wyld / AP

The photograph of a Canadian deputy is circulating around the world. In the parliamentary vote last Wednesday – carried out virtually – William Amos, representative of the Pontiac (Quebec) constituency for the Liberal Party of Canada, appeared completely naked for a few seconds. Amos has apologized, but members of his political group asked this Thursday to open an investigation to find out who disseminated the image, since they argue that it is an unethical act and that it could merit criminal sanctions.

In the screenshot, Amos is shown standing in his office naked, although he covers his private parts with what appears to be a mobile phone. Claude DeBellefeuille, a member of parliament for the Québec Bloc, immediately complained, although without naming his liberal colleague. “We must remind the deputies, especially men, that the tie and jacket are mandatory, but also the shirt, shorts and pants,” he said. Shortly after, the image began circulating on Twitter.

Amos, 46, used the same social network to explain the mishap and apologize. “Today I made a very unfortunate mistake and obviously I am ashamed of it. My camera accidentally stayed on while I was putting on my work clothes after going for a run. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues. It was an honest mistake and it will not happen again, ”he wrote.

This Thursday, Pablo Rodríguez, liberal deputy and representative of the Government in the lower house, asked Anthony Rota, president of this legislative body, to open an investigation into the dissemination of photography. “I would like to say that the behavior of the person who took the screenshot is not only miserable, it is also petty and shocking to one of our colleagues. Taking a photo of someone who is naked while changing clothes and sharing it without their consent can very well be a criminal matter, ”stated Rodríguez. The Canadian penal code penalizes this offense: publishing, distributing, transmitting or selling an intimate image of a person without their consent can carry, among other penalties, a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Lower House officials indicated that only deputies and a limited number of support staff had access to the virtual session. In addition, the internal regulations prohibit the sharing of photos or videos of the meetings that are not declared freely available.

Catherine McKenna, Liberal deputy and Minister of Infrastructure, classified as “appalling” the fact that someone has shared the image product of a mistake made by a colleague, instead of judging the results of their work. For his part, Stéphane Lauzon, also a member of parliament for said party, asked to think about the impact on Amos’s wife and children at this time.

In a statement, the Quebecois Bloc reported that it will support the president of the lower house if he decides to open inquiries. The Liberals, as quoted by Radio-Canada, have also received the support of the New Democratic Party to launch an investigation to find the person responsible for the dissemination of the image.

