The disqualifying play of the women’s World Cup: stomp, red and team with 10

The English team got their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by coming out victorious from the penalty shootout against Nigeria 4-2, after finishing the match with a goalless draw and one less player on the pitch.

Because although the current European champions advance to the next round, they do so after a clash that they did not dominate, in which the Africans dismasted, especially in the first part, the strategy of Sarina Wiegman-Glotzbachand that deprives them for the next match of the competition when receiving a direct red to one of their key footballers, Lauren James.

(Nelson Abadía did not save anything: he announced the replacement of Manuela Vanegas and warned Jamaica) (Women’s World Cup: Colombia already has a rival if it qualifies for the quarterfinals)

Thanks to VAR

England sought to dominate the ball from the start, as in the matches already played in this World Cup, and although they maintained possession to a large extent, they failed to create danger and break lines between the green defense.

In the first instance, James received a yellow card, but the judge was warned by the VAR and reviewed the action.

The referee explained what had happened, looked for the protagonist and showed her the red one.

(Mourning: Colombian expat skater Luz Mery Tristán murdered)