“WHAT THEY DON’T HAVE other things to do, that there is no need for justice for the poor, why are they only dedicated to protecting the potentates, and also corrupt?”, exploded Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

President lashed out the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, after knowing the project of the minister Luis Maria Aguilar, who considers that the unofficial pretrial detention It should not be understood as a precautionary measure.

The new attack from the tenant of the National Palace to Power of attorney occurs just when, starting next week, the official Countdown to anoint the new Minister President which will replace in January Arturo Zaldivar Lelo de Larrea.

There are six members of the Plenary who very possibly will register and have until the last day of November to do so: Margarita Ríos-Farjat, Jasmín Esquivel Mossa, Loretta Ortiz Ahlf, Alberto Pérez Dayán, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz-Mena and Javier Laynez Potisek.

According to the roadmap, together with the formal registration for the process, each applicant must present their respective work plan, which will lobby throughout the month of December to achieve the highest number of votes from the eleven ministers.

But although there are six who have shortly expressed their desire to seek the Presidency of the Court, it is believed that in the end it will be an equal race between a pro-4T minister and an anti-4T minister and these are Gutiérrez-Ortiz Mena and Laynez Potisek, respectively.

After the new attacks yesterday by López Obrador, the Court is ending up splitting into two large blocks: the one that responds to the interests and says yes to almost everything that comes from the Executive and the one that, on the contrary, stands as a containment barrier as the last line of defense.

In this race, a determining factor will be Zaldívar himself, who is already seen as the main operator of the pro-fourtheist candidate and, therefore, a disrupter of the vote.

Voting against Ortiz-Mena or even against Esquivel Mossa, which would be another presidential card, will mean voting against Zaldívar and López Obrador. That is clear to the opposition bloc.

Under this logic, the votes could be decided in this way: Ríos-Farjat with Laynez, Ortiz Ahlf with Ortiz-Mena, Pérez Dayán with Laynez, Zaldívar with Ortiz-Mena, Norma Lucía PiñaHernández with Laynez, JorgeMario Pardo Rebolledo with Laynez, Juan Luis González AlcántaraCarrancá with Laynez and Aguilar Morales for Laynez.

However, it may also be the case that the ministers try to balance their vote to tie the result and give way to a third way, that is, a black horse, which is not obliged to register from November or present a workplan.

Ladies and gentlemen, the deck is opened, right in the middle of AMLO’s thunderous attacks on the ministers: “The Court again, it’s shameful, how to protect criminals…”

BY THE WAY THAT a minister ousted by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador just three years ago, Eduardo Medina Mora, is once again in the sights of the government of the Fourth Transformation. From the National Palace he is spinning thin to reach former President Felipe Calderón, but not because there is an “international investigation” into arms trafficking, as the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, declared in the Michoacán Congress on Tuesday. It is about the investigations of the Attorney General of the Republic for the case of Fast and Furious and that has already achieved the apprehension of middle managers of the then Secretary of Public Security that Genaro García Luna led. The sleuths of Alejandro Gertz Manero and López Obrador are convinced that Medina Mora, then Attorney General of the Republic, knew about this plot and remained silent.

“MEXICO IS THE perfect dictatorship”: the lapidary phrase against the PRI that the Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa expressed after 32 years, continues to haunt us. And today more than ever to Morena and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who used their Monday and Tuesday mornings to respond to the statements of former presidents Ernesto Zedillo and Felipe Calderón, who last week participated in Spain in the event 20 years of FIL: Democracy and Freedom. “Cute little ones, puppets and puppets”, he released them. “It would have been great if they invited Vicente Fox,” he added. But what he did not know was that the Guanajuato native also lashed out at him and his populism as speaker of the VII Presidential Dialogue that took place last Tuesday in Miami. Of the speeches, that of Calderón and Fox explicitly referred to the Presidency of the 4T. Zedillo was careful not to mention at any time, not even Mexico.

EFFECTIVELY, LÁZARO CÁRDENAS Batel, the Coordinator of Advisors to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is a possible fourth “corcholata” of the Tabasco. But not because he is going to feed the narrative of a presidential candidate emerged from the military forces, because his grandfather was the penultimate general president. If the tenant of the National Palace puts it to run, it will be rather in a scenario in which the opposition parties launch the children of other former presidents, such as the cases of Enrique de la Madrid Cordero and, above all, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas. Brands are an asset that could have strategic importance in the 2024 elections that the parties are already seeing.

THE POLITICAL FUTURE of Morenoite senator Alejandro Armenta is hopelessly tied to Ricardo Monreal. The virtual departure of the latter from the government party is terrible news for the President of the Senate and his aspirations to contend for the governorship of Puebla in 2024 as well. The question is whether Armenta will have both the sympathy of the National Palace and time, in the face of the movements that the Zacatecano enlists. The other candidate who is already appearing is the coordinator of the morenista deputies, Ignacio Mier, who is close to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but estranged from Governor Miguel Barbosa.

We recommend you read:

DOCTOR JOSÉ Luis García Ceja, General Director of Quality and Education in Health of the Federal Health Secretariat, could be leaving his position in the next few days, since since his arrival a few months ago the complaints and problems in his area, far from resolved, they have multiplied. The main annoyance arose in the National Palace with the issue of the regularization of Cuban doctors, where Garcia Ceja flatly had no idea how to resolve the matter and the SEP and its General Directorate of Professions had to enter the fray.