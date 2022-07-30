The dispute between the young men ended in an assault with a leg spring

Men in their twenties got into an argument in Paltamo.

Young a man assaulted another man with a leg spring in Paltamo, near Kajaani, informs the Oulu police. Men born in 2002 and 2001 got into a fight. The younger of the men went to get the crossbow a short distance away, which he used to shoot the victim in the leg.

The victim’s injuries require treatment. The police arrested the perpetrator.

The assault took place the night before Saturday. The police received information about it at half past one in the morning.