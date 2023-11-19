Dhis first instinct is often a bit shabby. When we read in “Das Neue” that Jörg Pilawa has been meeting “with his men’s riding group” called “Silver Riders” for four years, we first thought: Haha, men’s riding group! Until we thought that this attitude was pretty old news. Why shouldn’t there be horse men alongside horse girls? In addition, Pilawa’s generation was influenced by the Winnetou films, in which almost exclusively men sat on the horses; It was only much later that women disputed this noble hobby.

“Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. we don’t let anything burn,” says Pilawa, then the Silver Riders set off across the prairie. The moderator, who has apparently suffered a severe midlife crisis, has many other hobbies: he already has a motorcycle and motorboat license, “the licenses for buses, trucks and forklifts are still pending, and he is currently studying for a pilot’s license,” he said “, we read and imagine his schedule will soon be very full: Tuesday 8 p.m. horse riding, Wednesday 8 p.m. motorboating, Thursday 8 p.m. trucking. . . hopefully he’ll still have time for the 8,500 quiz shows he has to record every year.



On Tuesdays he becomes the silver rider: Jörg Pilawa

Meanwhile, in a talk show, according to “The New Leaf,” Pilawa admitted his poor memory for names and told how he once interviewed Robert Redford at the beginning of his career. “At the end of the conversation, his interview partner stood up and said: ‘By the way, I’m not Paul Newman.’” Did that really happen? Perhaps Pilawa withheld part of the answer and actually told Redford, “By the way, I’m not Paul Newman, Mr. Plum.”

Is a new sofa still worth it?

Pilawa’s moderation colleague Inka Bause struggled with the advancing years of her life. “I was often depressed, which was probably due to the hormones,” she remembers in the “Neues Blatt”. “I had a phase in which I woke up at night and thought: “Is it still worth buying a new sofa?” From our own experience we can answer her: Absolutely, as you get older a sofa becomes more and more important.







The private feud between Dieter Bohlen and Thomas Gottschalk is entering a new round. After the latter had insulted Bohlen in an interview, not for the first time, he now reacts, according to “Bild”, with a memory of joint jury days at “Supertalent”: “At the time, Gottschalk insisted that Michelle sit next to him. Because he was probably the only one afraid of me.” Honestly, Bohlen? If we were allowed to choose whether we had to sit next to you or next to Michelle Hunziker, then we would make exactly the same decision as Gottschalk the hundredth time.



















“A new scandal surrounding her father is shaking Sweden,” writes “Das Neue” about Crown Princess Victoria; She was recently “seen again and again entering the meeting rooms with a serious expression (sic)”. So that there are no more vibrations, she should leave the mine outside.

Christine Lambrecht no longer has anything to do with such a device since she is no longer Minister of Defense. When asked by “Bunte” what she should be remembered about, she replied: “A lot of me will be remembered, thanks to 23 years as a member of the Bundestag, Justice Minister, Family Minister and – even if only briefly – Defense Minister.” Her answer still works She goes on to say that she has “moved a lot”, but the only words that keep popping up in our heads are: helicopter flight to Sylt. Helicopter flight to Sylt. Human memory can be really nasty sometimes! Actor Friedrich Liechtenstein answers the same question more modestly: “There’s nothing there yet, I’m still working on it.” Sympathetically honest, but he should get to grips with it: the man is 67.







Most have other hobbies

“The New Paper” judges another older gentleman: “You have to give one thing to Prince Albert of Monaco (65): he always looked after his illegitimate children.” He actually has that ahead of many other men who haven’t yet once illegitimate children.

If Roberto Blanco doesn’t have one, then that would be nothing short of a miracle, because as he revealed in an interview, he estimates that he has slept with “over 1,000” women. When the interviewer reacted with surprise, Blanco replied, according to the “Bild” newspaper: “Excuse me, I’m 86. And I started when I was twelve.” If you subtract the most recent decade in which Blanco is supposedly faithful to his second wife, Then there are 64 active years left with an average of 15.6 women per year, which doesn’t sound like that much anymore. Blanco’s first wife, to whom he was married for 49 years, would certainly see it completely differently.

In any case, most people also have other hobbies, including us. We now turn off the computer and head off into the weekend: our guys from the forklift group are already waiting outside.