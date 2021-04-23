An Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union (TEU) proposed this Thursday to agree with the King of Morocco, Mohammed IV, in the dispute that faces a Murcian farmer. The issue refers to the exploitation by the worker of a variety of mandarin that is protected in the EU and whose rights are owned by the monarch.

The matter was referred to the European justice by the Supreme Court, which must decide whether the company Nadorcott Protection, property of the Moroccan royal family and owner of the disputed mandarin variety, retains the right to take legal action for cultivating the variety without its permission or such right has been prescribed for having exceeded the three-year period established by European regulations.

In the conclusions published this Thursday, the Danish lawyer Henrik Saugmandsgaard Oe believes that, in those cases in which the infractions are prolonged in time, the right of the holders to go to court only prescribes in the case of the infractions carried out more than three years ago. Your opinion is not binding for the future judgment of the Luxembourg court, but the position of the General Counsel means that, in these cases, the holders of patents on plant species retain the right to bring actions for infringements carried out within the last three years.

The matter dates back to 2007, the year in which the Moroccan royal family company sent a first request to the José Cánovas Pardo society to cease the exploitation of the controversial variety of mandarins as long as it did not request the corresponding license. Since 2006, this farmer had a plantation of mandarins of the ‘nadorcott’ variety in the town of Alhama de Murcia composed of 4,457 trees.

This plant variety has been protected in the EU since 2004 and the company of the Moroccan king presented in 2011 a lawsuit before a Commercial Court to declare the infringement of the legitimate rights over the variety since 2006 and until the exploitation ceased. He also requested that Murcian society be condemned to stop exploiting the controversial variety, to eliminate and destroy any of its material and to pay it compensation of 35,000 euros.

However, at first the Justice agreed with the Murcian farmer by considering that the period provided for in European standards had expired. The regulation, in particular, establishes that the right of the holder to take legal action “shall prescribe after three years from the date on which the community plant variety protection was finally granted and the holder had knowledge of the act and of the identity of the offender ”.

Nadorcott Protection appealed this ruling before the Murcia Provincial Court, which later ruled that the acts of infringement had been repeated over time and that the prescription had been interrupted in November 2009, when preliminary proceedings were opened. Consequently, it stated that only acts of exploitation carried out more than three years before that date had been prescribed. The Murcian farmer’s society filed a cassation appeal before the Supreme Court questioning the interpretation of the statute of limitations of the Provincial Court of Murcia.

But before solving the case, he asked the European Justice if the three-year limitation period affects all the acts that violate the rights of the holder of the protection – which would mean agreeing with the Murcian farmer – or only to acts carried out outside the three-year period, so that actions against offenders for acts carried out within the period would be admissible.