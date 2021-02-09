While the state has not fully heard the 150 citizens in their demands, other voices seem to have benefited from better listening. This is what a report revealed Monday by the Observatory of Multinationals (ODM), entitled “Who wants the skin of the climate convention?” ”, To be compared with the bitterness heard at the publication of the“ climate and resilience ”bill (see opposite). The information site dissects the way in which several sectors stepped up as soon as the proposals of the Citizen’s Climate Convention (CCC) became known. The way they have also been able to operate the usual levers of lobbying, in order to soap the board with the measures put on the table.

Because reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, as specified in the mandate given to the CCC, “touches on a set of solidly established economic interests”, recalls the ODM. Those in aeronautics, agriculture, automotive and advertising have gone to coal to limit breakage, using arguments more than once drawn. The recipe is known, underlines the report: to deny or minimize their responsibility in the climate crisis, to pose as victims, by deploring the “agribashing”, the “aviation bashing”, the “auto bashing”, the “pub bashing” ”Or even“ bashing companies ”. Finally, citizens’ proposals are “systematically denounced as’ liberticides’, or falling within ‘punitive ecology’,” sums up the report. Through small meetings with friends or sharp communication, the lobbies – the ODM is talking about Medef, lobbying firms such as those of Boury Tallon or Batout Guilbaud – have, little by little, succeeded in sabotaging the ambition of the law.

The advertising sector’s counter-offensive

The 150, for example, had made several proposals to regulate advertising and, at the same time, its influence on consumption patterns. “The advertising sector was quick to launch a counter-offensive, emphasizing the need for consultation and its voluntary initiatives”, explains the ODM. To deliver this message, he paid for… several “full pages of advertising in the mainstream media, reminding them of the hand that feeds them”. In November 2020, he also organized the “States General of Communication”, an event which brought together industrialists and decision-makers and during which the subject was discussed. At the close, Mercedes Erra, Executive President of Havas (Vivendi group), congratulated herself: “We have succeeded in converting politicians. ”