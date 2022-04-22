THE NIGHT OF THE 13 September 2021, four officials from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) fell at the Monterra Energy hydrocarbon terminal in Tuxpan, Veracruz.

The bureaucrats of the organism directed by Leopoldo Melchi They arrived escorted by a dozen armed members of the National Guard, which runs Luis Rodriguez Buciothe rabble-rousing general of the 4T.

Likewise, by personnel from the National Agency for Industrial Safety and Environmental Protection of the Hydrocarbons Sector (ASEA), in charge of Angel Carrizales Lopez.

That night an inspection was made of the Monterra facilities, as extraordinary as it was ridiculously brief, and it led to a temporary closure, without any judicial justification.

Since then, September 13, more than seven months now, the terminal has been closed and the products that were stored there remain immobilized.

Monterra Energy and Monterra Energy Holdings filed a notice of intent with the purpose of making an arbitration claim to the Mexican government for illegal and discriminatory actions.

The CRE and the Secretary of Energy, which manages Dew Nahleof violating due process and transgressing provisions of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and now of the T-MEC.

the company he runs Arturo Vivarand whose main shareholder is the powerful KKR fund, pointed out that the damages derived from these discriminatory actions amount to some 667 million dollars.

In response, the CRE filed a lawsuit with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Alejandro Gertz Maneroagainst Monterra and its users, mainly the international oil companies BP and Total.

This is because the multinationals that preside Bernard Looney Y Patrick Poyannerespectively, requested to remove the seals to be able to remove the gasoline and diesel stored there.

And it is that those affected were granted protection by a federal judge, before which the CRE cynically said that they were not going to remove the stamps even if they had that resource.

In the purest style of the house, the CRE also does not like to be told that “the law is the law”, just like the Fonatur, which a judge ordered to stop the construction of Section 5 of the Mayan Train, and it worth.

Since last year, that so-called autonomous regulatory body has reviewed dozens of facilities and hundreds of private vehicles, in search of what they have called the “fiscal huachicoleo.”

From this, more than 40 complaints have been filed with the FGR and more than 200 million liters of fuel have been immobilized. The main affected are Monterra, Total, BP, IEnova and Bulmatick.

It is particularly dangerous that the CRE is the instrument to carry out the wishes of a person, even above the law, and refuses to obey orders of judges when they do not favor it.

Monterra and its shareholder, KKR, represented here by Luis Téllez, are being forced to sell their facility to Pemex. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered to Octavio Romero reach an agreement.

According to this, the tenant of the National Palace wants to use that terminal to store the oil that will be processed by the new Dos Bocas refinery. It would be carried in tankers to supply the highlands area.

AND WHAT we talk about the energy sector, Fernanda Casanova has just been appointed Executive Director of Operations of AINDA Energy & Infrastructure. She was a senior official of the Secretaries of Finance, Communications and Transport, Energy and Foreign Relations. Without a doubt, she will add a lot of value in managing the portfolio of current and future projects of the fund that she chairs. Oscar of the Good. This vehicle, which drives Manuel Rodriguez Arreguihas highway, mobility and renewable energy projects, and in recent years it has moved precisely to oil & gas and electricity, taking advantage of changes in constitutional and regulatory matters.

SO NOTHING, WHAT On March 10, the federal government, through the Banco del Bienestar, delivered a direct award to Telefónica de México, which directs Hector Slim Seadeand whose main shareholder is Carlos Slim Helu. The business assigned to them by the bank he runs Victor Manuel Lamoyi It was for a whopping more than one thousand 794 million pesos. This is a multi-year contract for exactly 794 million 350 thousand 163 pesos for the delivery of a Telmex “Integral Managed Communications and Logical Security Service” for the Welfare Banks, which began operating from the first of March last and until the February 29, 2024.

MORE MOVEMENTS ARE COMING within the National Banking and Securities Commission, none operated by its president, Jesus of the Fountain Gonot even by the Secretary of the Treasury, Roger Ramirez de la O. They were shepherded by their chief adviser, Leonel Ramirez, but now both of them have been crossed by the Secretary of the Interior. One key that will designate Adam Augusto Lopez is the vice-presidency of Supervision of Preventive Processes, in charge of Sandro Garcia. It is a sensitive area for everything related to money laundering and interaction with banks, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Tax Attorney’s Office. Pay attention there.

BY THE WAY, YOU said that the same Adam Augusto Lopez also got involved in operating the sale of 100% of the shares of Radiópolis. The intervention of the Secretary of the Interior is to take financial pressure off Real Credit. And it is that sofom, who presides angel romanswas touched by the loan she gave Coral to complete the payment with which Miguel German Y Charles Cabal they took over 50% that belonged to Televisa. Unlike Rogelio Ramirez de la OAdán Augusto does believe that the bankruptcy of Crédito Real would have a systemic effect on the sector. That’s why he’s looking for broadcasters to buy.

ABOUT Credito Real, despite the immediate start of talks with creditors at the beginning of February, there has been no progress with banks and bondholders in these almost three months. There is talk of poor organization of the process. She is advised by FTI Consulting, which commands brock daniel in the financial part, and DLP Piper who lead the group Alvaro E. Garza Y Diego Martinez in the legal part. The sofom is focused on trying to exercise the greatest number of guarantees from all its debtors and seeking to restructure its bonds. In this last part, Crédito Real has knocked on several doors to obtain new financing.

SUNDAY THERE WILL BE elections in France. A special guest as an observer is the political scientist and expert in social communication charles solomon. He told her that the director of that office in the government of Ernest Zedillo is in Spain taking a 21-day diploma course on the subject. His prognosis is that Emmanuel Macron will narrowly win the candidate of the extreme right, Marina LePen. But if the campaign had lasted a few more days, the National Front standard-bearer could have won over the current president. We will see.