Robert Lewandowski’s future is not certain. At Bayern they trust that they will be able to renew the Pole, but from ‘Bild’ they report this Wednesday that “There is a possibility of selling the striker in the summer transfer window for 60 million euros”. The contract of Lewy It expires in June 2023, so it is time to make decisions and in Munich they must do so with Erling Haaland on the horizon. And it is that, Bayern’s public words praising the Norwegian have not liked the Warsaw, something that could complicate the renewal. Of course, it seems that now its renewal is a priority for the Munich giant.

If it becomes entrenched, in this newspaper we have already reported on several occasions that the striker ‘s dream is to play somewhere for Real Madrid. Something that was close, a lot, in 2014, when he was the star of Borussia Dortmund, but it did not materialize, as he ended up signing for Bayern at zero cost. This, according to the renowned journalist Romain Molina, saddened Pini Zahavi, the player’s agent. “Zahavi is pretty strict when it comes to messaging, so when he says in front of his friends that he was upset that he didn’t get Lewandowski transferred to Real Madrid, it means a lot. More than for himself, Zahavi wanted to do it for Lewandowski “Molina said on “Eleven Sports.”

“Zahavi values ​​it very much, I have never heard something like that from any other player. He has a lot of respect for him, something understandable, since he is a great athlete and a great person. While he was unsuccessful with Lewandowski, Zahavi organized the transfer of Alaba to Madrid. I know a lot of people around him. Personally, we have never talked about Robert Lewandowski. However, I know that on many occasions he has emphasized the great respect he has for him, “the journalist concluded.

Like good wine

At Bayern, whether or not it was the forward’s initial desire, he is making history and improving over the years. At 33 years old, he is at his best, he has broken the record for goals in a single season that Gerd Müller held in the Bundesliga, with 41, having achieved it in only 29 games, and adds a whopping 323 goals with the Bavarian team. Will the account stop shortly and will we see a change of scene from Lewandowski? The market is a constant domino effect, maybe if some important chip falls, the madness begins … Madrid, just in case, is attentive.