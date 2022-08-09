Águilas FC is still pending the bidding deadlines to opt for the vacancy left by Extremadura after its disappearance. A few days ago the RFEF released the circular by which said square was put up for auction, initially for a value slightly higher than two million euros. The normal thing is that the clubs wait for that vacancy to drop to the third term, when the bid will be over half a million euros.

Sportingly, Águilas FC would be the third to deserve to occupy the vacancy of the Extremaduran club. Only Cerdanyola and Andratx would have priority over the coastal team, but it does not seem that either of them will bid for the vacancy. In fact, the first of them has made public his disagreement with this allocation by bid and, as a measure of complaint, he will not compete in the next edition of the Federation Cup.

Therefore, it seems that the economic bid will be limited to a few clubs such as Águilas or subsidiaries with financial muscle such as the Unión Deportiva Almería or Levante UD, who seek to continue professionalizing their bases and would like to have their subsidiary in the fourth step of national football.

To all this we must add another problem: displacement. Already in Circular Nº9 of the RFEF, where the process of assigning the vacant place due to the disappearance of Extremadura is explained, it confirms that the team that finally stays with it must compete in Group V of the Second RFEF.

That is, there will be no restructuring of the groups by geographical proximity. The Eagles would live, in that case, an exile similar to the one Real Murcia suffered when they were administratively relegated from Second to Second B, having to play in Group I together with the Galician, Asturian, Cantabrian, Leonese or Riojan teams.

If Alfonso García decides to bet on the vacant place and finally Águilas FC takes the bid, the aquiline club will have to travel more than 20,000 kilometers in the regular league. The most cumbersome trip would be the visit to the island of La Palma to face Atlético El Paso. The aquiline people would have to take a flight from Alicante or Madrid to Gran Canaria or Tenerife, to go from there to La Palma. Travel, between bus and plane, more than two thousand kilometers one way and many others to return to the Region of Murcia.

Of the trips by land, the farthest would be to visit Cacereño (1,516 km), Diocesano (1,508 km), Coria (1,462 km) or Montijo (1,402 km), adding round trips. The closest trip would be to play at the Paquito Giménez Stadium in Socuéllamos (710 km), distance adding up and coming from Águilas to Ciudad Real. The second closest trip would be the trip to Melilla, by bus to Malaga and by plane to the North African city (842 km in total).

From the club they assure that they are not clear about getting into a bid for a place that, despite the aid that the Spanish Football Federation has published for travel both through the peninsular territory and to the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, would be very expensive . Alfonso García does not want to confirm or deny whether Águilas will fight to keep the place, which suggests that he will not bid in either the first or second term and, from the €512,149.95 of the third bid, he will consider whether to fight for the square or not. Presumably, and except for surprise, no team will make an offer for the vacancy of the Extremaduran team in the first two terms.

The ambition of Águilas FC is to take advantage of this opportunity and have one more Murcian team in the Second RFEF, even if it were in a group that it would share with teams from Madrid, La Mancha, Extremadura, Gimnástica Segoviana, Melilla and Atlético El Paso.

A total of 21,680 kilometers that throw anyone back. In case of taking the vacancy, the coastal club would have to incorporate new pieces that give a leap in quality to the squad to face with guarantees a tough, demanding league and, in addition, with an extra fatigue due to travel. Let’s remember that the league starts at the beginning of September, in less than a month, and the squad is designed to be promoted sportingly from Group XIII of the Third Division, but it would be somewhat scarce for the Second RFEF.

As a curious fact, if he had to face all the teams in Group IV (where FC Cartagena «B», UCAM Murcia CF, Yeclano Deportivo and Mar Menor FC will play this year) the team led by Sebas López would travel a total of 12,768 kilometers . In this group, along with the teams from the Region, will also be the Andalusian teams: Recreativo de Huelva, San Roque de Lepe, Cádiz Mirandilla, Atlético Sanluqueño, Xerez, Vélez, Torremolinos, Antequera, Mancha Real, Betis Deportivo, Sevilla Atlético, Utrera, Recreational Granada and El Ejido.

If Alfonso García weighs the pros and cons and decides to bid, in the event that the place is awarded to him by Águilas FC, he would visit the CD Leganés subsidiary on the first weekend of September, and would play his first match at the Rubial seven days later against the Segovian Gymnastics.