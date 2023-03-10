United Kingdom.- For some time now, members of the British royal family They are not on the best of terms, it all started when the dukes of sussexPrince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step away from their royal duties.

From that moment, King Carlos III and his eldest son, the prince william of walesthey would have decided to stop talking to Prince Harry.

In fact, it has just been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex baptized their youngest daughter, Lilibeth Dianaan event to which King Charles III and his wife were invited, as well as the Princes of Wales, but no one showed up in the ceremony.

Lilibeth is barely 21 months old, and was baptized into the Christian church in a private ceremony in Montecito, California.

The information was confirmed by the official spokesman for Prince Harry and the exactriz: “Princess Lilibet Diana was baptized on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles”, an event attended by approximately 30 people.

Despite the fact that the Windsor family did not attend the celebration of the little girl, none of the members has issued a statement in this regard, but it is something that gives Meghan and Harry more reasons not to attend the coronation of King Carlos III.

“We will not disclose an immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend at this time,” the dukes’ spokesman said.