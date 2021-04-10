AstraZeneca vaccination criteria wavering, with two 24-hour changes in the ages at which its use is allowed (now it’s for people ages 60-69; Wednesday, for those ages 60-69). 65), take their toll on the trust of citizens. The Madrid deputy public health minister, Antonio Zapatero, affirmed this Friday that on Thursday only a third of those summoned had attended the appointment to inject themselves, while the previous week the resignations did not exceed 3%.

To a greater or lesser extent, this effect is beginning to spread to other autonomies as well, although, in just 24 hours, its scope is not specified in most of them. At the moment, the impact on the figures of the vaccination campaign is small. The data from this Friday’s report, referring to Thursday, when the last change of criteria was decided, indicate that 420,296 doses were given. It is the second best figure of the campaign, behind only 453,682 on Wednesday. Madrid went from 47,919 injections to 40,622. The cause of the decrease is not clear, since the series is quite irregular, but the general decrease was 7%, half that in Madrid.

An important group has hardly noticed a change of attitude in the citizenship. Thus, the spokesperson for the Canary Islands council qualifies possible cases of rejection as anecdotal, in line with her colleagues from Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Melilla and Galicia. That of Castilla y León, the community that opened the last crisis of confidence by suspending vaccination before the European Union pronounced itself, is blunt: “Absolutely” they have not noticed anything. Ceuta and the Basque Country have not summoned anyone to wear it.

They do admit a certain effect Murcia – has not noticed “a special rejection, but some cases” – and Catalonia – “has lowered the rate of appointments a little” -. The same as Andalusia, although sources from the Andalusian Health Service say that they have the feeling that the refusals go by provinces – almost none in Jaén, almost half in Cádiz – but that they lack data. La Rioja states that rejection is, “in general, residual, around 3% of the total”, but up to 20% in the group between 60 and 65 years old, precisely those who should receive the AstraZeneca drug. Also in Valencia there is a difference between the population as a whole – there is hardly any rejection – and the teachers – the target group of the vaccine questioned – 8% of whom have missed the appointment to get immunized. Castilla-La Mancha also reported this Friday a 15.5% drop in appointments for people who were going to receive the AstraZeneca drug.

A health worker vaccinates a man at the La Fé field hospital in Valencia on March 24. Monica Torres

Extremadura has measured the population’s refusal to get vaccinated against covid. As of Thursday, 199,428 people had received it and 1,262 (0.6%) had rejected it: 922 to the Pfizer drug (of which more doses have arrived and, therefore, more have been put), 303 to AstraZeneca and 37 that of Moderna. In Navarra, there is from the beginning a rejection of between 3% and 4% of those mentioned to be vaccinated. Neither of these two communities has the details of what happened in the last 48 hours.

Faced with this situation, the specialists agree. Inmaculada Cuesta, from the vaccines group of the General Nursing Council, says that “what there is is more uncertainty than fear, a lot of disorientation and misinformation.” “There are those who consider that the AstraZeneca vaccine is the bad thing, when the bad thing is not to get it,” he adds. That idea, that there are good and bad vaccines, is also rejected by Carmen Cervera, secretary of the Spanish Society of Immunology, who does not doubt that there is an impact on the confidence of the population due to so many controversial decisions. “We must insist on what is important, which is that in less than a year we have four vaccines that, from the first dose, prevent deaths from covid, which was the goal,” he says.

This uncertainty can be seen in the increase in consultations with professionals, says the president of the Balearic Medical Association, José Manuel Valverde. “I understand being absolutely prudent, but it is chaotic. The best vaccine is the one they give you, no drug is harmless. We must assess the balance between risk and benefit ”, he emphasizes.

“No problem”

Despite the rejections, most people do go to get vaccinated. Like Paloma Martínez, 61, who on Thursday was punctual for her appointment at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. She was convinced that they were going to give her the AstraZeneca vaccine, but she felt calm. “I have spoken with my doctor because they have given me several micro-strokes, but she has told me that there is no problem,” he said. Martinez has read thoroughly about the vaccine in recent weeks. “I have chosen to inform myself and not be guided by any news that came to me. I’m sure everything is going to be fine, “she said. “I will finally be able to hug my children and my grandchildren!”

Vaccination on April 5 at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Seville. PACO PUENTES

In Seville, Mari Carmen Rodríguez, 62, also received the first dose of AstraZeneca on Thursday. The day before she was attentive to the news about the possible suspension of the vaccination, but she went to give herself the injection “very confident.” “I have become so afraid of the coronavirus that being able to get rid of that weight is better than other possible effects of the vaccine,” he said.

These two women, being over 60 years old, will be able to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca without problem. This is not the case of José Alfonso García, 58 years old. He received the first injection of AstraZeneca on March 26 due to heavy dependency. Although he cannot read, he follows the vicissitudes of vaccination on radio and television every day. “I wanted another, they say this is the one with thrombi,” he says, but he has no doubt that he will get the next dose of the one he gets. “With the first I have not noticed anything,” he adds.

Unai Gutiérrez, a 47-year-old violin teacher at the Segovia Conservatory, received the first dose of AstraZeneca in mid-March, and is calmly waiting for it to become clear what will happen to the second. “It’s not my turn until June, so by then I trust that everything will be more defined,” he says, referring to the fact that the time between both injections is so long (12 weeks) that he thinks he doesn’t need to be worrying. “I try to find out from trusted sources, listen to people with scientific knowledge, and all that virologists and doctors have said is that the risk of covid is much greater than that of thrombi,” he affirms with aplomb.

With information from D. Estébanez, G. Vega, J. Mouzo, M. Ormazabal, M. Fabra, J. Navarro, C. Saldaña, M. Pinedo, E. Saiz, B. Ferrero, L. Bohorquez Y C. Huete.