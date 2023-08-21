Since the end of December, five of the main convicts for the first stage of the Gürtel plot have improved their prison situation, in two of the cases before having served half their sentence. The ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas; his wife, Rosalía Iglesias; The two leaders of the network, Francisco Correa and Pablo Crespo, former organization secretary of the Galician PP, and the former councilor of the Community of Madrid, Alberto López Viejo, have seen how justice ―in four of the five cases against of the criteria of Penitentiary Institutions- granted them semi-liberty or, in the case of López Viejo, restricted daily departures. However, each one has his own prison calendar ahead of him, as reflected in various court documents. Four hope to have met the legal requirements to be released by a judge between the end of 2024 and 2027.

Luis Barcenas. On December 27, the former treasurer went to the Victoria Kent Social Integration Center (CIS) in Madrid to begin enjoying the semi-freedom that days before had been granted by Penitentiary Institutions. Sentenced to 29 years and one month, by then Bárcenas had completed half of the 12 years of effective compliance established by the National Court for more than a year. In his case, the semi-liberty was the result of the application of article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regime, which allows inmates who, like him, are classified in the second degree (the ordinary, in which more than 70% of the prisoners in Spain are) access third degree benefits, such as daily departures. Since then he has left the prison for 15 hours a day to go to work. Despite the fact that this situation is practically a third degree, Bárcenas has tried unsuccessfully to progress to this classification. The judge rejected it last July.

If he finally succeeds (every six months the classification of the inmates is reviewed), he would obtain advantages in the short term ―it would go from 36 days of leave a year to 48―, but above all it would allow him to aspire to release in the medium term. According to his prison calendar included in the July order, on September 20, 2024, he will have reached two thirds of the sentence, which would open the door for a judge to grant him the so-called “advanced parole”, an exceptional measure. contemplated in article 91 of the Penal Code. Just one year later, he will complete three quarters to aspire to ordinary probation (article 90). To achieve either of the two, in addition to the respective time requirements, Bárcenas must be classified, precisely, in the third degree, in addition to having had good behavior and, in the case of early parole, having “continuously developed work, cultural, or occupational”. The former treasurer, who has attended a restorative justice workshop and participates in a reinsertion program for economic criminals, takes advantage of his time off from the CIS to, in addition to working as an accountant, collaborate with an NGO. The former treasurer will extinguish the penalty on September 19, 2028.

Pablo Crespo. whatever it was number 2 of the plot Gürtel is sentenced in five pieces of the macro-cause of corruption to a total of 73 years and 4 months in prison, although the National Court established that the maximum he must serve is 18 years. Last December he had already completed half. In his case, and contrary to the ex-treasurer of the PP, justice has granted him the third degree of prison -it did so in February-, so that in December 2025, when he has served two thirds of the sentence, he will be able to aspire to that the judge grant you early parole. If he does not succeed, in June 2027 he would meet the temporary requirement for the ordinary. He will extinguish the sentence on December 12, 2031. The judicial order with which he was granted semi-liberty in February against the criteria of Penitentiary Institutions highlighted that Crespo had enjoyed 11 permits “without incidents”, that he was paying civil liability to which he was sentenced and that he had participated “with excellent use” in a reinsertion program. The resolution also highlighted his collaboration with justice.

Francis Correa. Sentenced to 105 years and seven months in seven corruption trials, the National Court set a maximum prison term of 18 years for the ringleader of the plot. Although he still has to sit on the bench in three other trials, the order with which the court granted him the third degree in June already highlighted that the hypothetical sentences will not extend his time in jail. His access to semi-freedom, as happened with his number two, occurred against the criteria of Penitentiary Institutions. The judge considered that he was deserving of this benefit because his evolution in prison had been “very positive” and he collaborated with justice, in addition to having a job offer. Now, and with half of the sentence served since 2022, his sight is in July 2025, when he will have served two thirds of the sentence and January 2027, when he reaches three quarters. He will not extinguish the sentence until July 9, 2031.

Rosalia Iglesias. Bárcenas’s wife agreed to semi-liberty last Monday after the National Court corrected Penitentiary Institutions and ordered to apply article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations, as to the former treasurer. She was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison, her maximum time in prison was set at seven years and six months. Not having entered pretrial detention ―unlike her husband, Crespo or Correa― his degree of compliance with the sentence is lower, although it is lower. In fact, she has not yet reached half of it (she will do so in July 2024) and will not reach two-thirds until October of the following year. Her prison calendar has two other dates in red: on May 28, 2026 she will have served three-quarters of her sentence and on April 11, 2028 she will extinguish her punishment. Like Bárcenas, Correa and Crespo, she is serving her sentence in the CIS Victoria Kent, from which she will shortly be able to leave daily to work and help with an NGO. In addition, she must participate in reintegration programs by order of the judge.

Alberto Lopez Viejo. The ex-counselor of the Community of Madrid is, of the five, the one with the longest terms for release. Sentenced to 27 years and 10 months, of which he has to serve 13 years and nine months, López Viejo will not serve half of his sentence until April next year. In this way, he will not reach two thirds until July 2027; three quarters until September 2028, and will not extinguish it until February 13, 2032. Although he hoped that article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations will be applied to him – the same as to Bárcenas and Iglesias -, the judge opted in July for apply another article to him, 117, which will allow him to go out several times a week to volunteer with Ukrainian refugees despite being in the second degree of prison. It is the same article for which Iñaki Urdangarin left the Ávila prison several days a week as of 2019, also to collaborate with an NGO. However, the magistrate pointed out in the order that, if the “positive” evolution continues, the former counselor will obtain “in the not too distant future greater levels of freedom.”