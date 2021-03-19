The 2021 Launch Edition of the Successful Book Collection Disney Preschool arrives at the kiosks with recreational and educational activities for children from 3 years of age plus three vinyl stickers as a gift.

The books were designed by expert professionals in preschool education and bring exercises to learn letters and numbers, and improve vocabulary. They also include games for family fun, while the little ones sharpen fine motor skills, observation, logic and memory.

For a better organization of activities, Disney Preschool (which comes out monthly) is divided into sections: First letters, First strokes, Shapes and colors, First numbers and Time to play. There, the children will find exercises to write and relate the vowels in uppercase and lowercase letters. The proposal is designed to be approached with an adult and thus share a family moment.

The lid. In this edition there are exercises to practice vowels.

In addition, they will discover activities for the enjoyable learning of the first numbers and simple additions, plus shapes and colors. In the last pages of the book games are proposed, which allow treating the same contents, but from a playful perspective.

All activities and games are illustrated with the Baby line of renowned Disney and Pixar characters, familiar to the youngest. For example, Mickey and Goofy, Timon and Pumbaa, Lightning McQueen and Mate, Alice and other characters from Wonderland, among many others.

On its pages, there are fun and educational activities to share with the family.

The special edition Disney Preschool, with three free colored vinyl stickers, is on sale now at newsstands for $ 350.

ACE