Florida on Monday retook administrative control of an area managed by Disney around its Orlando amusement park, in the latest episode of a dispute between Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant.

“Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis declared during the signing of the law that changes the governance of the company’s special district, approved two weeks ago by the state Parliament.

“This legislation ends Disney’s self-governing status, makes Disney live under the same laws as everyone else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and its fair share of taxes,” he added.

The politician and the company fell out last year when Disney criticized a law promoted by DeSantis which prohibits teaching issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida elementary schools without parental consent.

In retaliation for those criticisms, the governor signed into law in april 2022 to eliminate the special district of disney, hitherto known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

DeSantis and Disney began to have conflicts when the company criticized a law that prohibits teaching subjects related to sexual orientation in schools.

The company, which employs more than 75,000 people in Florida, has run this area as a local City Hall since 1967. Its self-government allowed it to grow to have half a dozen theme parks, a sports center, a huge shopping center, 25 hotels, its own police and fire brigade.

All in an area of ​​27,000 acres (almost 11,000 hectares) located in Osceola and Orange counties, in the center of the state.

Under the new law, the district will, for the first time, have to report its budget and finances to the state and will face restrictions on building airports, stadiums and civic centers.

In addition, it will not be allowed to expand without state approval and no public money will be allocated to advertising attractions.

However, the district will retain power over planning, zoning, building and safety codes, and current tax-exempt status for property and bonds.

“Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that affect an entire region,” DeSantis said from the special district, now the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

What does it mean?

The new law, which takes effect immediately, does not annul the special district, but replaces its directive. From now on, the governor will appoint the five members of the board of supervisors, who must be approved by the Florida Senate.

DeSantis has already announced his candidates for that board, including Bridget Ziegler, co-founder of the conservative organization Moms for Liberty.

Democratic lawmaker Anna Eskamani, who represents the area around Walt Disney World park, criticized the measure signed this morning.

Disney’s autonomy allowed it to expand to occupy an area of ​​almost 11,000 hectares.

“All this bill does is rename Reedy Creek and allow Gov. DeSantis to name conservative cronies hostile to a new board” of Disney, he wrote in a statement.

“Disney continues to maintain the same tax breaks, but their First Amendment rights (which guarantee free speech) have been taken away, sending a message to any private person or business that if you don’t want what the Governor wants, then you will be punished,” he added.

The initiative against Disney is part of the cultural battle waged in recent months by DeSantis, 44, whom everyone sees as a candidate for the White House in 2024.

For months the Republicans, led by the Florida governor, have targeted the media, companies and Democratic politicians whom they accuse of wanting to impose their “woke” progressive ideology on others.

“We want our children to be children, we want them to be able to enjoy entertainment, school, without having an agenda imposed on them,” DeSantis said Monday. “So if you’re going down that path as a company, those are not the values ​​that we want to promote in the state of Florida.”

