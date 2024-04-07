The Disney Magic has once again crossed the waters of Yucatan! If you want to live the experience of traveling on a cruise with Mickey Mouse as your companion, here we tell you How much does it cost and what is the complete route.

The cruise arrived last April 6 to the Port of ProgresoYucatán, this being a recurring visit for the “Disney Magic”, belonging to the “Disney Cruise Line.”

From Galveston, Texas, this majestic ship docked at the port and disembarked 3,681 people, including passengers and crew, on board to explore the wonders of Yucatan and its surroundings.

Disney Magic Cruise Costs and Routes

Designed as a “modern classic,” the Disney Magic evokes all the glamor and beauty of the golden age of ocean travel.

From its interiors decorated in the Art Deco style, with paintings, sculptures and wooden furniture, to meticulous details such as murals and art pieces that adorn its spaces, every corner of the ship exudes elegance and charm.

Of particular note is the bronze figure of Mickey Mouse in the main lobby, as well as the spectacular glass chandelier created by renowned artist Dale Chihuly.

With capacity for up to 2,700 passengers and distributed over 11 decks, the Disney Magic offers a unique experience on the high seas. Its chimneys, adorned with the unmistakable logo of Mickey Mouse, They make it easily recognizable even from afar.

On board, both young and old will find a wide variety of activities and entertainment related to the world of Disney, from theatrical performances to musical shows and themed recreation areas.

The Disney Magic sails to some of the most magical destinations in the world, including the Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean. Among its ports of call are:

Puerto Progreso, Mexico: Located on the Yucatan Peninsula, Progreso offers a charming oceanfront promenade, white sand beaches, and the opportunity to explore the region's Mayan archaeological sites.

Cozumel, Mexico: With 20 miles of protected coral reef, Cozumel is a paradise for lovers of snorkeling and diving, as well as attractions such as the Mayan ruins and the Xel-Há Mayan.

(Photo: Disney Cruise)

Disney Castaway Cay, Bahamas: This private island offers white sand beaches exclusive to Disney Cruise Line guests, as well as recreational activities for all ages.

Nassau, Bahamas: With its enchanting tropical scenery and attractions like historic Falmouth, Nassau is a can't-miss stop on the Disney Magic itinerary.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: With stunning beaches, a vibrant urban scene, and extensive entertainment offerings, Fort Lauderdale is the perfect starting point for a cruise adventure.

The cost of cruises aboard the Disney Magic varies depending on duration and destination, with prices ranging from $1518 USD ($24,975 pesos) until the $1930 USD ($31,748 MXN) for two guests.

In addition to the exciting onboard experience, passengers can enjoy a wide range of restaurants, shops, swimming pools and sports and leisure activities, ranging from water slides to themed recreational areas inspired by Disney characters.