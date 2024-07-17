In mid-2020, as a reckoning over racial justice swept the United States, Disney said it would remove Splash Mountain, a popular attraction with a racist history.

According to the criteria of

Some people applauded, saying the move was long overdue: After 31 years at Disneyland in California and 28 at Walt Disney World in Florida, the attraction — with its minstrel animals from “Song of the South,” the radioactive 1946 film — had to go.

But Disney also faced criticism. Last year, when Splash Mountain closed, someone set up a memorial near its entrance. Heartbroken fans took canisters of water with them. More than 100,000 fans signed a petition asking Disney to reverse its “absurd” decision.

Now, Disney has launched Splash Mountain’s replacement, which is based on “The Princess and the Frog,” the 2009 animated musical that featured Disney’s first black princess. The new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opened in June at Disney World, and a similar version is expected to arrive at Disneyland this year.

It’s a historic moment for Disney: After 69 years in the theme park business, the company will have a marquee attraction based on a black character. Disney has spent at least $150 million on the project on both coasts, analysts estimate.

Disney has remade attractions before, but this overhaul is particularly sensitive. In recent years, Disney has been embroiled in nationwide debates over diversity and inclusion initiatives, with Republican politicians and pundits pointing to Disney as an example of corporate political correctness taken to the extreme. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure could drag Disney back into the cultural battlefield.

“Our parks are a treasure and our fans care deeply about how they evolve and change,” said Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney theme parks.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure uses the same rails as Splash Mountain, and riders still ride in vehicles that look like hollowed-out logs. But everything else has been redesigned around a Mardi Gras party.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure also has a powerful slogan: “Everyone is welcome.”

While touring Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Ted Robledo, the attraction’s executive creative director, pointed to inclusive touches — decorative elements in Spanish and French, reflecting New Orleans history; a variety of music (jazz, zydeco, blues) playing on the sound system.

“We are always looking for ways to expand our network,” he said. “In the case of the old property, for various reasons it was no longer as relevant.”

The ride “seems to lack dramatic tension,” retired Disney parks designer Jim Shull wrote in a blog post on X. And some die-hard Splash Mountain fans have slammed the new attraction.

The reaction has been much more positive from those who have ridden it. Drew Smith, 21, a Florida Disney superfan, managed to sneak onto the ride during a test phase.

“Splash Mountain was my absolute favorite ride ever since I was a little kid, and I’m so happy to say that the new ride is just as great,” he said. “Don’t believe the spoilers!”