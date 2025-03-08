Yoon has gone on foot and smiling at the detention center and has leaned over its supporters, from which a hot applause has received

The South Korean Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the opinion of the Court that has revoked the suspended president of the country, Yoon Suk Yeol, and ordered the release of the disabled president, who has left this morning in prison, will not appeal.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the decision of the Central District of Seoul will comply and have already notified the UIWANG detention center, the site where the suspended president It has been under detention for 52 days, that would initiate the procedures of their liberation.

Shortly after Yoon has come out on foot and smiling at the detention center and has leaned in front of its supporters, of which a hot applause has received. “I lean your head in gratitude to the people of this nation,” Yoon said in a statement published through his lawyers.

Yoon has been suspended since the National Assembly approved on December 14 its dismissal as Investigations against him continue for his failed declaration of martial law carried out that month and that dragged the country to an unprecedented political crisis.









He Constitutional Court has 180 days to ratify or cancel The parliamentary decision and, in case the dismissal endorses, the country must go to elections in a period of 60 days.