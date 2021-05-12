A former employee of the Nueva Fundación Los Albares de Cieza disabled center, owned by the municipality, requests compensation of 233,000 euros for the alleged violation of the fundamental rights of workers and for an alleged workplace harassment that, according to the court, would have suffered between the years 2015 and 2019. In a second lawsuit, the affected party requests that the illness he suffers “as a result of this harassment” be declared as a professional contingency, he explains.

This person had more than 20 years working in this public company, of which he became director, argued in his complaint, presented in the Social Court number 1 of Murcia. “After being dismissed as director, a perverse plan was created to discredit me, harass me, tarnish my good image and reputation, violating all my rights, until I left the company after these pressures,” he explains in the lawsuit.

The problems between this man and the foundation began in 2015, shortly after he left the management of the center due to “pressure”, which caused, according to him, that he had to remain on medical leave until 2017. “When he returned, far from improving The situation worsened, and my client was treated with constant contempt and subjected to continuous humiliation, ”says the victim’s lawyer, José Marín. The lawyer maintains that all these years “my client showed a total availability to solve the situation in a friendly way, claiming only the money that he had stopped receiving.” However, «neither the former IU Social Services councilor, Cristina García Vaso, nor the current PSOE councilor, Melba Miñano, have wanted to talk. He even sent a letter to the mayor, Pascual Lucas, to mediate.

Yesterday the first of the trials had to be held to determine the contingency of the discharge to which the affected party took advantage of, although the head of the court decided to suspend the session considering that the Public Prosecutor’s Office must be present in this process as it is a matter of alleged workplace harassment.

“Wrong data”



The defense of the worker also warned that the New Foundation, in the report on psychosocial risks for the years 2009 and 2017, provided for the trial session “erroneous data, since in them appears as president of the foundation a former mayor of Cieza who it ceased to be so in 2003 and has already passed away.

THE TRUTH yesterday contacted Councilor Melba Miñano, who attended this hearing. The mayor was exempted from any responsibility. «It is a trial that has its origin for years due to an issue that affects the Los Albares foundation. I have gone to court as president of the foundation ».