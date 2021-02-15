The dismissal of ten generals from the Russian Guard may be part of a special operation by the FSB. This version of events with “Lenta.ru” was shared by a member of the Moscow Bar Association and a retired MVD colonel Yevgeny Chernousov.

According to him, the situation when ten generals are immediately dismissed from the department at once is most similar to the implementation of operational materials of the special services. “Based on practice, I can say that this is an operational development of the FSB. And this was the first stage, and then I do not exclude the possibility that there will be criminal cases, ”says Chernousov.

The retired colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also believes that the dismissal may be a consequence of the initiation of proceedings against the former deputy head of the Rosgvardia, Lieutenant General Sergei Mileiko, accused of fraud for more than half a billion rubles.

Earlier it was reported that about ten generals have filed their resignation from the Russian Guard recently. The retirees are called members of the team of the former first deputy head of Rosgvardia, Colonel-General Sergei Melikov, who became the interim head of Dagestan in October 2020. There is an assumption that the generals intend to link their future careers with Melikov and may become officials. Rosgvardia declined to comment, pointing out that decisions on appointments and dismissals are made by the head of state. Some reports have already been satisfied, others are still at the decision-making stage.