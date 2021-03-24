“I understand the situation of the boy and of Benfica. If you want to end the relationship here, we will be willing to collaborate since we want the best for the player. Benfica can decide and we will accept it, “said José Mourinho in December, before the premature end of Gedson Fernandes’ loan from Tottenham was made official. The promising midfielder arrived in January 2019 on an 18-month loan that ended in early due to the lack of opportunities in London. Galatasaray would appear in February and in Turkey it is enjoying continuity, but a clause published by the Turkish media Fotomac it has aroused controversy.

According to this post, in the transfer agreement until the end of the season between Galatasaray and Benfica was hidden an agreement that obliges the Turks to pay compensation to the Eagles as long as the U21 international is not a starter, with the loss due to injury as the only fine print. When this controversial clause became known, social networks began to smoke, indicating that this is the reason why the footballer is considered indisputable by Fatih Terim. Thus, They understand that Gedson plays by fiat.

After missing the first two games due to the mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19, Gedson he entered the second half in the cupbearer match against Alanyaspor in its premiere. From there he has not gotten off the starting eleven. Seven consecutive starts that some point out to be linked to that compensation of which Fotomac echoes, because the performance of the 22-year-old midfielder is not being, they wield, as amazing and immediate as his timing indicates.

U21 key

Be that as it may, the Benfica youth squad is enjoying continuity that a player of his age needs to continue his growth and has been part of the last list provided by Rui Jorge. An under-21 team in which players like Trincao (Barcelona), Pote (Sporting de Portugal) Rafael Leão (Milan) also stand out. In what Galatasaray is concerned, they march second three points behind the leader, a Besiktas that, yes, has a game yet to play.