Levante is third from the bottom of the standings with four points from eight matches, and has not won any league titles this season, and is two points behind Granada and the safety zone.

Lopez, 54, took charge in March 2018 after being temporarily promoted from the position of coach of the club’s reserve team, succeeding coach Juan Ramos Muniz, and before receiving a permanent contract.

Lopez led Levante to reach the semi-finals of the King’s Cup last season, but lost after extra time to Athletic Bilbao.